Madeleine McCann abduction suspect charged with five other sex crimes

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 October 2022 • 22:29

Photo of Madeleine McCann suspect. image: MET Police

The prime suspect in the abduction of Madeleine McCann has been charged in Germany on five accounts of sex crimes.

Christian Brueckner was formally charged today Tuesday, October 11 according to an indictment released by the office of the prosecutor of Braunschweig in northern Germany.

He is charged with three counts of rape and two of sexual abuse, which is said to have occurred in Portugal between December 2000 and June 2017.

Brueckner is not being charged in the Madeleine case with the police still looking to build sufficient evidence to link him to the case.

The first case he is being tried for involves the violent rape of 20-year-old Irish woman in her holiday apartment. The second was a ten-year-old German girl who he forced to watch him commit sexual acts.

His oldest known victim was 80 years of age, although the police suspect that there are more victims who remain unaccounted for,

Brueckner is currently serving a sentence of seven years in prison for the rape of a 72-year-old American tourist who was visiting Portugal.

A regular visitor to Portugal he lived there on and off between 1995 and 2007. Subsequent to that he took on odd jobs within the tourism industry in Portugal. Evidence taken from his phone puts him in the vicinity of the McCanns on the night of Madeleine’s disappearance.

Although the Madeleine McCann abduction suspect is being charged in Germany, her disappearance remains a mystery with police unable to link Brueckner or anyone else to the crime.

