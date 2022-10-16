Lifeguards carried out 138 rescues this summer on Alicante’s beaches most of them due to bathers’ negligence

By Anna Ellis • 16 October 2022 • 14:46

Lifeguards carried out 138 rescues this summer on Alicante's beaches. Image: la quiles/Shutterstock.com

Between June and September, the Rescue and Lifeguard service carried out a total of 2,173 services in the six first-aid stations distributed on the five beaches of Alicante: Postiguet, San Juan I, San Juan II, Albufereta, Almadraba and Urbanova. Of these, only 2.6 per cent, or 57 actions, were classified as serious.

The lifeguards have also carried out 138 rescues in the water this summer, most of them due to the imprudence of bathers. The service explained that practically all the rescues have taken place on days when the yellow flag was flying because on many occasions the image of the sea does not correspond to the currents that are produced and which makes it difficult to get out of the water.

The deputy mayoress and head of the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board, Mari Carmen Sanchez, praised the “professionalism of the staff on the beaches” who are on duty from the beginning of June until Saturday, October 15.

The mayoress said: “Thanks to the lifeguards, Alicante residents and visitors can enjoy our beaches calmly and safely because they attend to any incident that may occur both in and out of the water quickly.”

