By Guest Writer • 17 October 2022 • 16:17

La Pegatina are used to appearing before large audiences Credit: La Pegatina Facebook

BENALFEST will take place at Los Nadales fairground Benalmadena this year for the fourth time, on Friday October 28 and Saturday October 29.

It has become an important part of the musical culture of the Costa del Sol which has seen so many bands from Spain and abroad return to play in towns all along the coast.

Tickets cost €25 for each night (or €45 for both) and children under the age of 12 will be admitted free if accompanied by a parent with doors opening at 8pm and the concerts starting at 9pm.

Friday night sees Shinova a Spanish alternative rock group, formed in 2008 in the Basque Country with five albums under their belts (the latest being La Buena Suerte) as well as singer songwriter Nena Daconte who having overcome a period of inactivity due to apparent stage fright appears at Benalfest for the first time and will no doubt perform a number of tracks from her soon to be released Almost Perfect album.

On Saturday it’s the turn of Mr. Kilombo (Miki Ramírez) who is currently touring Spain playing works from his latest album Short Circuits which has been particularly well received in much of South America.

Top of the bill, having released no less than 10 albums is La Pegatina, a ska and Catalan Rumba music group founded in 2003 who have toured some 35 countries around the world and are still on tour highlighting their latest album Hacia Otra Parte so expect their infectious sound to get everyone up and dancing.

Tickets are on sale on the festival’s official website www.benalfest.com.

