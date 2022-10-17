More than 32,000 people have died in Spain from ‘unknown causes’ in 2022

By Vickie Scullard • 17 October 2022 • 17:40

Deaths from ‘unknown causes’ in Spain have been recorded at more than 32,000.

Excess mortality of 32,058 people was registered from January 1 to September 31, 2022, according to data from the Daily Mortality Monitoring Report (MoMo).

This equates to 117 per day who die from a cause unknown.

These figures have risen by 94 percent compared to 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic, where 2,862 people died, reports The Objective.

With more than two months to go, figures for 2022 will continue rise and places it third in the list of years with the most unexpected deaths since records began.

Only two years top 2022 so far – 2020, the year of the pandemic, which registered 68,172 deaths, and 2015, which registered 38,523.

According to MoMo statistics, the majority of excess deaths occur in people over the age of 85 (23,289) and also those aged between 75 and 85 (6,393).

Elsewhere those between 65 and 74 are registered at 2,911 deaths, between 45 and 64 years old (1,655), between 15 and 44 years old (236), and between 0 and 14 years old (102).

In the rest of the age groups, the statistics reflect the following: between 65 and 74 years old (2,911), between 45 and 64 (1,655), between 15 and 44 (236), and between 0 and 14 years old (102).

However, experts asked for “caution” when interpreting the data.

Joan Carles March, a specialist in Preventive Medicine and Public Health, said that “they do not measure well” and “need a thorough renovation”. He continued to say that he hopes this will arrive “with the State Public Health Agency”.

He added that it is clear there is an “abysmal” difference with the rest of the European countries, which makes Spain three times average.

The Euro Weekly News reported earlier this month that excess deaths during the UK summer rose due to “high temperatures” that can cause “premature death”.

