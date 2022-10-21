By Vickie Scullard • 21 October 2022 • 11:51

Man investigated for setting illegal animal traps and possessing a dead rabbit. Wild rabbit pictured. Credit: Helen J Davies/Shutterstock.

A MAN is being investigated by police after he was caught setting illegal animal traps and being in possession of a dead rabbit.

The Civil Guard says the man is being investigated for a crime against the protection of flora, fauna, and domestic animals, by placing hunting loops on the outside of a fence of the A-42 motorway in Madrid, with the aim of catching wild rabbits.

The 59-year-old man, of Spanish nationality, was picked up by Seprona officers while carrying a rucksack with eleven metal ties of identical characteristics to those installed on the fence, reports El Mundo.

He also had the corpse of a wild rabbit inside his bag, which he allegedly admitted have hunted with a lasso.

A further nine loops – five metallic and four black rope – were discovered in the area, installed and ready for use.

These traps are considered to be solely for the purpose of hunting, therefore an alleged perpetrator is investigated for a crime aganst the protection of flora, fauna and domestic animals, in addition to lacking the administrative authorization issued by the competent authority to carry out this activity.

The proceedings have been forwarded to the Plaza de Castilla Guard Court in Madrid.

