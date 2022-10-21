Turre (Almeria) mayor disappointed at lack of support from coalition partners

By Linda Hall • 21 October 2022 • 16:18

BROKEN PROMISES: Maria Isabel Lopez ‘disappointed’ with Turre para la Gente Photo credit: PSOE Almeria

THE coalition between the PSOE and Turre para la Gente parties is in danger of crumbling.

Turre mayor Maria Isabel Lopez expressed her disappointment at what she termed the latest snub from the two councillors.

“It’s unacceptable that they continually put spokes in the wheels of solutions to the town’s problems out of electoral and party interests,” Lopez said.

“The councillors come up with increasingly farfetched excuses for not complying with the agreement we signed and torpedoing the work that we are doing.”

The mayor detailed recent plans to spend €600,000 on solving important problems in Avenida de Almeria with a project that was already drafted and had been revised by the Diputacion provincial council’s engineers.

“Just before voting was due to begin, the two Turre para la Gente councillors decided to get up and leave without voting, meaning that there were insufficient people present for a valid meeting,” Lopez said.

Had the project gone through, the flooding that routinely affects Avenida de Almeria would have been improved with new storm drains as well as upgraded water pipes and main drainage, the mayor lamented.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.