BREAKING NEWS: Speed involved in Dutch ferry collision with 3 missing presumed dead

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 October 2022 • 14:30
Authorities who said they had continued their search today confirmed the deaths. They also confirmed that a man and a 12-year-old boy are still missing, with the search having been resumed this morning.
The police have also confirmed that the pilot and the captain of the ferry have been released following questioning, although they have provided no further details.
A press conference will take place this afternoon at 4 pm to update everyone on the events according to local police.
According to the Royal Dutch Rescue, the missing people are feared dead given weather conditions and the temperature of the water. A search and rescue operation is still underway but on a smaller scale.
Initial indications are that the boats involved in the collision entered the harbour too quickly, however, investigations are ongoing with the skippers and pilots still being questioned.
According to local news site lc.nl, a criminal investigation has been launched as a result of the collision. The water taxi skipper is currently receiving treatment in the hospital but it is not known how bad his injuries are.
It is understood that the search for the missing persons has also been called off, with initial rescues having been carried out by staff from the ferry company who were first on the scene.
The water taxi is said to have sustained enormous damage and has been moved onto a sandbank to stop it from sinking. Damage to the vessel is said to be on the rear left behind the passenger compartment.
It has now been reported that two people on the water taxi died in the collision and that three people are missing, one a 12-year-old.
The search for the three is said to resume later depending on weather conditions according to a spokesperson for Security Region Friesland.
Authorities have not provided any further details regarding the accident which happened in the morning of Friday, October 21.
According to news site DutchNews, rescue teams are searching for a missing 12-year-old after the accident which occurred around 200 metres offshore between Terschelling and Vlieland.
The coastguard has said that the water taxi was carrying seven people when it hit the ferry, which had 27 passengers on board.
Eyewitnesses say that the water taxi sunk leaving the occupants to fend for themselves. Rescue boats and a helicopter are on the scene, with those rescued ferried to Terschelling’s harbour where they are receiving treatment.
No further details have been provided, with updates expected throughout the morning.
