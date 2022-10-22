BREAKING NEWS: Speed involved in Dutch ferry collision with 3 missing presumed dead

14:28 (October 22) – The two who died on board the water taxi have been identified as a 46-year-old man from Sexbierum and a 57-year-old man from Leeuwarden.

Authorities who said they had continued their search today confirmed the deaths. They also confirmed that a man and a 12-year-old boy are still missing, with the search having been resumed this morning. The police have also confirmed that the pilot and the captain of the ferry have been released following questioning, although they have provided no further details.

14:50 (October 21) – The Mayor of Terschelling has confirmed the death of the two on board the vessel and has said a further four have injuries, one serious.

A press conference will take place this afternoon at 4 pm to update everyone on the events according to local police.

According to the Royal Dutch Rescue, the missing people are feared dead given weather conditions and the temperature of the water. A search and rescue operation is still underway but on a smaller scale.

Initial indications are that the boats involved in the collision entered the harbour too quickly, however, investigations are ongoing with the skippers and pilots still being questioned.

13:05 (October 21) – The police investigating the collision between the water ferry (the Stromlooper) and the water taxi (Tiger), are to detain both skippers for questioning.

According to local news site lc.nl, a criminal investigation has been launched as a result of the collision. The water taxi skipper is currently receiving treatment in the hospital but it is not known how bad his injuries are. It is understood that the search for the missing persons has also been called off, with initial rescues having been carried out by staff from the ferry company who were first on the scene. The water taxi is said to have sustained enormous damage and has been moved onto a sandbank to stop it from sinking. Damage to the vessel is said to be on the rear left behind the passenger compartment. The missing

It has now been reported that two people on the water taxi died in the collision and that three people are missing, one a 12-year-old. The search for the three is said to resume later depending on weather conditions according to a spokesperson for Security Region Friesland.