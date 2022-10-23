Elche (Alicante) call for equality and an end to the patriarchy

By Linda Hall • 23 October 2022 • 22:02
ELCHE DEMO: Local men call for an end to the patriarchy
Photo credit: Elche city hall
The protest was the initiative of the city’s Casa de la Dona women’s association, organised for the day before the start of the Second International Conference on Masculinity and Equality at Elche’s Conference Centre on October 22.
Elche’s Equality councillor Mariano Valero and Raul Reina, Inclusion vice-chancellor at Miguel Hernandez University’s, read the Rueda de Hombres (Men’s Circle) manifesto, calling for a “deconstruction” of sexist mindsets.
“The Men’s Circle against sexist violence wishes to express our absolute condemnation of all the violence that is imposed on our life companions,” Valera declared.
“We are tired of daily attitudes which replicate the patriarchy and men’s domination of women and guarantee the continuance of our privileges.”
There were men prepared break with the sexist legacy and construct their identity in a different way, far from the traditional violent male supremacy, the manifesto declared.
It also emphasised men’s need to position themselves as pro-equality and reject patriarchal power.
“They should renounce their privileges, denounce all formulas of sexist violence and reject others related to the abuse of masculine power,” Raul Reina declared.
