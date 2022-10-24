Big Eyes Coin Investors diversify into Mushe (XMU) ahead of major NFT collection launch

By EWN • 24 October 2022 • 19:00

The advent of cryptocurrencies and NFTs has inspired financial dealings like never before. Enthusiasts are willing to put their money where their mouth is, but often end up with their foot in their mouth instead! When investing in a space where money moves invisibly, many find it tough to weigh projects against each other and pick the best ones to invest in. But the good news is: smart money leads the way, and today’s smart money is moving to utility tokens and NFTs like Mushe and away from meme tokens like Big Eyes.

Wondering why? Let’s take a dig at it.

What is Big Eyes and why are investors moving into alternate projects?

Big Eyes is a meme coin that has garnered much interest in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector. The coin is modeled around feline characters that are marketed to be as lucrative as they are cute. Big Eyes aims to move money into the DeFi ecosystem with 5% of tokens committed to ocean conservation charities.

The Big Eyes project’s BIG token hit the market at $0.0001, and drew in nearly $1 million in the first week of its presale. However, despite the BIG token’s positive mission and widespread initial success, Big Eyes (BIG) is ultimately a meme token. Its value depends on the sentiment of its investors, making it highly volatile for smart investing.

The Mushe token, as opposed to Big Eyes, has solved some of the major challenges faced by crypto investors, making it much of a magnet for smart money in the DeFi space.

What is the Mushe token (XMU) and why is it attracting Investors?

The Mushe Token (XMU) is built on Ethereum and has been designed as a decentralized blockchain for scaling user-friendly applications in the DeFi space. The aim of the project is to increase Blockchain technology adoption and digital asset accessibility by educating everyday people about digital currencies and financial management.

Following are some of the key features of the Mushe ecosystem:

The Mushe Wallet: allows users to buy, hold, sell, and exchange NFTs and tokens seamlessly.

MetaVerse Banking: allows users to trade products and services in the metaverse

MusheVerse: allows users to access and use the project’s products and services

MusheChat: a decentralized social platform that users can leverage to send messages to other community members without the fear of third-party interception

Mushe is powered by the XMU token, a decentralized crypto token that supports peer-to-peer (P2P) interactions, governance, and rewards. The project’s features and its unique social impact proposition have made the Mushe Token (XMU) an ideal option for those looking to invest smartly.

The total supply of XMU is capped at 777 million, of which 233.1 million XMU tokens were allocated for the pre-sale. XMU entered the market in July 2022 at a price point of 0.005. Its price currently stands at around $ 0.0122, with experts predicting an improvement in the token’s performance.

The Mushe Token is built on Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain network that serves as the foundation for many leading crypto projects. The project aims to migrate to the Stellar network, a borderless and limitless protocol used by money service providers, financial institutions, and fintech firms. Through the Stellar network, Mushe will be able to support easy creation, storage, trading, and sending of digital money by all users at a low cost.

Mushe has now listed an NFT collection worth $750,000 on Opensea, and it is thought the collection could to grow to $15,000,000 in the next 2 years. This projected growth makes Mushe (XMU) the ideal investment opportunity for those looking to invest smart money in the DeFi space.

How to Purchase Mushe (XMU)

For newcomers looking to get involved and buy Mushe token, you will need a compatible ERC20 wallet such as Metamask or Trust Wallet, which will need to be connected to UniSwap or you can use the MusheSwap website: https://swap.mushe.world/

Once the wallet is connected to UniSwap, you will need to press the swap button and specify Mushe (XMU) contract address: 0x56123908ACA89bf60cE9659aE9F4589E46c8D2cF or you can click the link here: https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?chain=mainnet&outputCurrency=0x56123908ACA89bf60cE9659aE9F4589E46c8D2cF.

After this, all that is left to do will be to confirm the amount of XMU tokens you would like to buy and the crypto you would like to exchange for it and complete the swap.

Learn more about Mushe (XMU)

Official Website: https://www.mushe.world/

Community Links: https://linktr.ee/musheworld

XMU Contract: 0x56123908ACA89bf60cE9659aE9F4589E46c8D2cF

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

