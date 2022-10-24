UPDATE: Owner of Gold's Gym chain and his family believed to have died in plane crash off Costa Rica Close
By Chris King • 24 October 2022 • 3:32

Fire crews deployed to tackle massive blaze at Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant near Moses Lake, Washington

A massive fire has broken out at the Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant near Moses Lake, Washington, with fire crews deployed to tackle the incident.

 

Fire crews are this evening dealing with a massive blaze at the Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant near Moses Lake, Washington. The facility is reported to be completely engulfed in flames.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter-in-place order to residents within a one-mile radius to the northeast of the facility, advising them to stay indoors. No evacuation order has been given. According to the sheriff’s office, the building on fire was around three miles southeast of Moses Lake.

