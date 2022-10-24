By Chris King • 24 October 2022 • 3:32

Fire crews deployed to tackle massive blaze at Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant near Moses Lake, Washington

A massive fire has broken out at the Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant near Moses Lake, Washington, with fire crews deployed to tackle the incident.

Fire crews are this evening dealing with a massive blaze at the Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant near Moses Lake, Washington. The facility is reported to be completely engulfed in flames.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter-in-place order to residents within a one-mile radius to the northeast of the facility, advising them to stay indoors. No evacuation order has been given. According to the sheriff’s office, the building on fire was around three miles southeast of Moses Lake.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place for one mile NE of 14903 Road 1.3 SE due to a structure fire. — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) October 23, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Firefighters are battling a Massive fire at a fertilizer plant ⁰⁰📌#Moses | #Washington Fire crews are working to put out a massive fire at the Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant near Moses Lake Washington as fire crews said the plant was fully engulfed in flames pic.twitter.com/EnMNYznP78 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 24, 2022

