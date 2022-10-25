UPDATE BREAKING NEWS: WhatsApp’s messaging service is back up

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 October 2022 • 11:15

11:12 (October 25) – WhatsApp’s messaging service has been restored.

According to the company it experienced unspecified server issues this morning resulting in a near two-hour long disruption to the service.

sorry we currently experiencing server issues. we hope to be back up and recovered shortly. — WhatsApp Status (@wa_status) February 22, 2014

09:52 (October 25) – The WhatsApp messaging service has gone offline this morning with downdetector.com reporting numerous people saying they cannot send or receive messages.

So far there has been no confirmation from WhatsApp as to what the problem is, with their website and social media accounts showing no break in service.

Updates to follow.

