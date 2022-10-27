App promises to save British travellers ‘hundreds of pounds’ when booking online

By Vickie Scullard • 27 October 2022 • 18:46

App promises to save British travellers 'hundreds of pounds' booking online. Credit: tiko aramyan/Shutterstock.com.

BRITISH travellers who want to save a chunk of cash when booking trips online are being advised to download one piece of software.

Using a VPN (virtual private network) is the norm for many people wanting to hide their IP address when surfing the web.

But it looks like it has some other benefits too after research has revealed that VPN users can save hundreds of pounds with a wide range of travel retailers.

In the wake of this news, NordVPN has revealed how much more UK websites are charging its customers after commissioning travel pricing research using the piece of software.

The cybersecurity specialist looked at sites that offer a range of travel sectors including car hire, hotels, cruise and ferries, and theme parks, and said that customers found that prices were “wildly different” depending on where they logged in from, reports Travolution.

They discovered savings worth £1,156 (17.6 per cent) at Disneyland Paris, £454 (28.4 per cent) at MSC Cruises and £293 (15.7 per cent) on hotel stays at Booking.com.

Other sites with significantly lower prices were those operated by Tui, Center Parcs, Hertz, Sixt, and Hotels.com.

Marijus Briedis, chief technology officer at NordVPN, said: “Never assume you’re seeing the same price as everyone else.

“UK consumers have always known it’s wise to shop around but the age of the internet means you now need to shop around with the same provider.

“Companies use all kinds of complex algorithms to cater to the purchasing power of different countries.

“They will routinely show different prices on different website domains, and it can even differ depending on where you’re visiting from.

“Anything a website knows about you can be used against you. The factors most likely to influence the price you see are your location, your repeat visits to the website being tracked by cookies and whether your search coincides with a school holiday at home.

“We’ve demonstrated how you can save hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds a trip by using a VPN to access the websites seen by customers overseas.

“You don’t have to be a computer scientist to bag these savings. VPNs are so easy to use, anyone can do it.”

The research was commissioned by NordVPN and conducted by an external company between August 24 and September 6.

