Bar Rumba: Great drinks in a warm and friendly atmosphere

By Euro Weekly News Media • 27 October 2022 • 16:16
Image - Google Street View
After working for the previous owner for two years Terina took over Bar Rumba three years ago, and the bar remains somewhere locals and visitors love to frequent for their wide variety of drinks, freshly made sangria and cocktails, a selection of excellent pies, their bright and sunny outdoor seating area, television screens showing music and sports, and the welcoming atmosphere from the staff.
Having worked in different bars and restaurants before, Terina decided to take over Bar Rumba and her love of Salsa dancing inspired her to keep its longstanding name which is known across the island by customers who have been returning for over 30 years!
The bar hosts great events over the winter, including themed quiz nights, darts nights and tarot reading evenings with the White Witch, where you’ll get to know the locals and visitors and leave feeling like part of the Bar Rumba family.
With their roots from the UK and their time spent in Mallorca, Bar Rumba combines the two cultures perfectly in a bar that is open all year round.
Address: Avinguda del Rei Jaume I, 95, 07180 Santa Ponça, Illes Balears
Telephone: +34 633 577 756
Email: [email protected]
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.