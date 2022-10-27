Bar Rumba: Great drinks in a warm and friendly atmosphere

By Euro Weekly News Media • 27 October 2022 • 16:16

Image - Google Street View

Like many of us who have made a new life in Spain, Terina and her husband fell in love with Mallorca while spending their holidays here. Planning on moving to the island when they retired, the pair questioned why they should wait. So, 13 years ago they left England for Mallorca and never looked back!

After working for the previous owner for two years Terina took over Bar Rumba three years ago, and the bar remains somewhere locals and visitors love to frequent for their wide variety of drinks, freshly made sangria and cocktails, a selection of excellent pies, their bright and sunny outdoor seating area, television screens showing music and sports, and the welcoming atmosphere from the staff.

Having worked in different bars and restaurants before, Terina decided to take over Bar Rumba and her love of Salsa dancing inspired her to keep its longstanding name which is known across the island by customers who have been returning for over 30 years!

The bar hosts great events over the winter, including themed quiz nights, darts nights and tarot reading evenings with the White Witch, where you’ll get to know the locals and visitors and leave feeling like part of the Bar Rumba family.

With their roots from the UK and their time spent in Mallorca, Bar Rumba combines the two cultures perfectly in a bar that is open all year round.

Address: Avinguda del Rei Jaume I, 95, 07180 Santa Ponça, Illes Balears

Telephone: +34 633 577 756

Email: [email protected]