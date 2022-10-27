Benidorm (Alicante) Film Office shows the way on recent Menorca visit

By Linda Hall • 27 October 2022 • 13:39

MENORCA VISIT: Rosa Llorca (second left) explained Benidorm’s Film Office success Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM’S Film Office featured prominently in the official presentation of the Menorca Film Commission (MFC).

At the same time the MFC was automatically incorporated into the Spain Film Commission, a non-profitmaking association which coordinates the country’s extensive network of film commissions and film offices.

The Benidorm contingent was headed by the Film Office’s Rosa Llorca, who explained how the town had succeeded in acquiring its reputation as a sought-after location for audiovisual projects.

Flora Picon from the Extremadura Film Commission was also present while Carlos Rosado, the Spain Film Commission’s president, attended the presentation via Zoom.

Last year, Benidorm was the setting for 99 productions that included documentaries, full-length films, several television series and advertising spots.

“This resulted in 344 days of shooting which brought direct earnings of €2.4 million to the municipality,” Llorca said.

The Film Office commissioner outlined the steps taken in recent years to reach the present level of activities, together with details of the most important productions filmed in Benidorm and their impact on both the local economy and tourism.

Benidorm’s representative also emphasised the value of “screen tourism” where a location becomes popular with visitors after appearing in a film or television series.

“This type of tourism has specific and very interesting characteristics,” Llorca pointed out. “It attracts younger people who interact on the social media and want to know more about the area and its culture.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.