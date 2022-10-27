Safer for drivers and pedestrians on Carbonera road in Alfaz (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 27 October 2022 • 15:00

CARBONERA PLANS: Alejandro Morant and Mayte Garcia Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

WIDENING 850 metres of the Carbonera road, improving accessibility and traffic flow while adding a cycle lane will cost an estimated €422,760.

As the project will be subsidised by the Diputacion provincial council, which is responsible for the road, Alejandro Morant,who heads its Roads department was present when the plans were put on display.

He was accompanied by Mayte Garcia who, as well as Mayor’s Office councillor is a member of the provincial council, as well as councillors from the Partido Popular and Ciudadanos opposition parties.

The roadworks contract will now be put out to tender with a start scheduled for the first quarter of next year.

“For years now we have noticed that this section is much-used by pedestrians,” Garcia said, adding that the project was as important for road safety as traffic flow.

Announcing that the Diputacion would also be renewing water pipes and electricity cables during the roadworks, Morant thanked the town hall for providing the necessary land for widening the road.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.