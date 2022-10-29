Torrevieja (Alicante) makes a start on illuminations for fiestas and Christmas

By Linda Hall • 29 October 2022 • 11:44

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Installation has now begun in Torrevieja Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA’S €930,000 illuminations for the town fiestas and Christmas will reach 60 streets, promenades and plazas this year.

Nevertheless, the energy bill will be cut by 30 per cent thanks to LED technology, the town hall explained. There will be further savings because the lights are to be switched on between 6pm and 2am in line with energy-saving regulations, instead of the previous 6pm-7am schedule.

Installation is due to start within days, ready for the town’s principal fiestas in honour of the Inmaculada Concepcion in early December.

Approximately €209,000 of the total – well above last year’s €127,000 – will be set aside for the Reyes (Three Kings) parade on the night of January 5 when, before Father Christmas reached Spain, both children and adults tradionally received their presents.

Opposition councillors questioned the Culture, Youth and Fiestas department’s outlay, maintaining that the town hall was spending so much more with next year’s municipal elections in mind.

This was particularly irresponsible, they claimed, when the town hall’s expected €20 million Capital Gains tax earnings brought in only €2.5 million owing to modifications to existing national legislation.

