Brit mechanic who won €125 million on Euromillions says it made life ‘boring’

By Vickie Scullard • 31 October 2022 • 7:52

Brit mechanic who won €125 million on Euromillions says the high life is 'boring'. Credit: Euromillions.

A BRIT mechanic who won €125million on Euromillions has admitted that living the high life is ‘boring’.

Neil Trotter, from Coulsdon, London, won the EuroMillions mega prize back in 2014, the equivalent of £107million.

At the time he went on a spending spree while making jokes comparing himself to his fictional namesake Del Boy Trotter from Only Fools and Horses.

Lottery runner the Camelot Group, the company in charge of managing UK lotteries, warned him not to do anything hasty with his winnings, but he couldn’t resist splashing out on a Grade II-listed mansion, which boasted its own lake, and 400 acres of land.

Car-lover Neil also traded in his Ford Focus for a Jaguar and a Porsche.

But since his life-changing win, Neil says that now he no longer works, his life is “quite boring”.

He told the Mirror: “Going from having to work to not having to work anymore was quite a strange thing to adjust to. I soon found out that sitting at home watching telly all day was quite boring.”

Neil had bizarrely predicted that he would one day win the lottery like

“I knew that one day I would be a millionaire, and somehow I knew that I would win the lottery,” he said at the time he won.

“I used to tell my father that he would have a house with a lake and he would say, ‘In your dreams, son’.”

But against all odds, Neil’s dreams came true just like the best-loved TV character Del, played by David Jason.

Neil maintains that despite his “boring” life, he is still living his dream of winning the lottery and being able to drive race cars.

“Winning allowed me to return to my first love – racing. And I have a house with a lake,” he says.

