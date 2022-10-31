Girl, 12, found drunk in popular entertainment venue in Magaluf, Mallorca

By Vickie Scullard • 31 October 2022 • 14:23

Police patrol a street in Magaluf. Credit: zixia/Shutterstock.com.

A GIRL, aged 12, was found drunk in an entertainment venue in Magaluf, Mallorca, officials have said.

The youngster was found drinking and “in an inebriated state, carrying an alcoholic drink in her hand in a glass from which she was drinking”.

Balearic Islands law considers allowing entry to minors into places where they are prohibited as a “very serious” situation and therefore imposed an economic sanction of €115,000 euros.

This occurred in joint action between the Local Police and the Civil Guard, reports Diario de Mallorca.

The venue has since been closed after Calvià city council also found out during an inspection that the establishment exceeded the permitted capacity by almost 50 per cent.

It was found that the establishment, Mano’s, had a capacity, “which could create a dangerous situation for the safety and physical integrity of people, so they proceeded to evict the people who remained inside, counting 254 people and 8 workers, exceeding by 48 per cent the maximum permitted capacity (173 people)”.

The owner of the establishment must pay a fine of €52,500 euros for each of the infringements and the total closure of the premises has been ordered for a period of one year, after the appeals for reconsideration filed against the resolution of the sanctioning file were dismissed.

