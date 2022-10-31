Girl, 12, found drunk in popular entertainment venue in Magaluf, Mallorca

By Vickie Scullard • 31 October 2022 • 14:23
Police patrol a street in Magaluf. Credit: zixia/Shutterstock.com.
The youngster was found drinking and “in an inebriated state, carrying an alcoholic drink in her hand in a glass from which she was drinking”.
Balearic Islands law considers allowing entry to minors into places where they are prohibited as a “very serious” situation and therefore imposed an economic sanction of €115,000 euros.
This occurred in joint action between the Local Police and the Civil Guard, reports Diario de Mallorca.
The venue has since been closed after Calvià city council also found out during an inspection that the establishment exceeded the permitted capacity by almost 50 per cent.
It was found that the establishment, Mano’s, had a capacity, “which could create a dangerous situation for the safety and physical integrity of people, so they proceeded to evict the people who remained inside, counting 254 people and 8 workers, exceeding by 48 per cent the maximum permitted capacity (173 people)”.
The owner of the establishment must pay a fine of €52,500 euros for each of the infringements and the total closure of the premises has been ordered for a period of one year, after the appeals for reconsideration filed against the resolution of the sanctioning file were dismissed.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist of more than 12 years from Manchester, UK, Vickie now lives in Madrid and works as a news writer for the Euro Weekly News.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.