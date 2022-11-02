Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA) Community Buy Up Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) after Crypto Market Sell-Off

By EWN • 02 November 2022 • 15:23

Inarguably, the next logical step for NFTs is in the crowdfunding industry which allows anybody to fractionally invest in early-stage start-ups. This is what makes Orbeon Protocol invaluable to web3 startup founders and investors alike. Orbeon Protocol’s native token ORBN is currently in Phase 1 of its presale, and is expected to rapidly surge in value from $0.004 to $0.24.

Decentraland (MANA) Unique Active Wallets Controversy

Decentraland is the first user-created, owned and user-governed metaverse, powered by its native token MANA. Run on the Ethereum blockchain, Decentraland is an open metaverse, allowing users to buy parcels of land upon which they can develop as they please and monetize their virtual space in Decentraland.

Over the last three months, Decentraland (MANA) has lost about 38% and as the overall crypto market sentiment worsens, Decentraland (MANA) may continue dropping in the medium term. A break above the 52-day MA (around $0.698) could push Decentraland (MANA) to 5-month highs. But the recent controversy over how many active users Decentraland has is likely to dampen MANA’s sentiment.

Axie Infinity Community Fear AXS Token Unlock

Axie Infinity (AXS) token holders have been on a sustained sell-off for the past few months pushing Axie Infinity (AXS) down more than 52% in the past three months. The sell-off has primarily been driven by fears of Token Unlock which is scheduled for October 25. In the medium term, Axie Infinity (AXS)’s price will largely depend on the sell-off pressure. Approximately 21.543 million Axie Infinity (AXS) tokens (about 7.979% of the total supply) will be distributed to early investors and advisors.

Axie Infinity is one of the most popular blockchain NFT games, and it’s partly owned and operated by the players, and holders of the AXS token. Although Axie Infinity is a metaverse, it is a closed-off metaverse specifically dedicated to the game, and each character (Axie) is an NFT.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Could Surge Amid Crypto Market Sell-off

Orbeon Protocol is one of the world’s first crypto crowdfunding and venture capital platforms and has made waves in the web3 community. As a crowdfunding platform Orbeon Protocol dwarfs its peers by providing value and unparalleled utility to both investors and start-up founders.

Here’s how it works.

When early-stage businesses crowdfund, the multichain Orbeon Launchpad mints fractionalised NFTs representing the startup company, and sells them to eager investors for as little as $1.

These real-world start-ups get to offer investors NFT-based equity and rewards through the Orbeon Exchange.

Before launching, Orbeon ensures that potential investors are well protected. So, what’s in it for the investors?

Firstly, everyday investors get to invest in the next unicorn companies and vetted real-world businesses with minimal capital.

Orbeon Protocol also has a ‘Fill or Kill’ mechanism which guarantees that if a project’s crowdfunding doesn’t raise the target amount investors are refunded.

Orbeon’s swap platform allows users to swap various cryptos and NFTs.

Special rug-proof mechanisms protect investors and Orbeon’s liquidity pool is locked for 10 years.

A thriving Orbeon web3 ecosystem complete with Orbeon wallet, crypto swap platform, Orbeon exchange, multi-chain NFT marketplace and metaverse integration.

Fully audited smart contract. The Orbeon Protocol was successfully audited by Solid Proof.

Orbeon Protocol has already positioned itself to revolutionize blockchain venture capital and crowdfunding through fractional NFTs (F-NFTs). With plans to integrate with various web3 metaverses, it’s set to pioneer MetaFi. The fact that anyone can buy NFTs that represent investment in a company has made Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) of key interest to the Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA) community. Data shows that these communities have been buying ORBN tokens after the recent crypto market sell-off.

ORBN is currently priced at $0.004, and analysts forecast a surge of up to 6,000% during the presale to $0.24.When the presale phase is over, all unsold ORBN tokens will automatically be burnt.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido