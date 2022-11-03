Peace of mind that your health insurance company will not cancel your policy

By Euro Weekly News Media • 03 November 2022 • 10:39

FACED with the possibility of running a risk, people naturally take preventive measures. With this in mind, ensuring your health should be of the utmost importance, even more so than protecting material goods, such as a home or a car, which can be replaced. Health is irreplaceable, therefore its protection will be crucial in the long term.

Any time is an ideal time to take out insurance, but it is advisable to do so as soon as possible, as we can’t anticipate unforeseen events and must ensure our health is protected when the time comes.

When making a decision, it is essential to be previously informed of all the guarantees that are included in the general and particular conditions of the policy, especially the duration of the contract and whether the company can oppose its extension.

If this were the case, the insured would be faced with the unpleasant surprise of being left without insurance and with the difficulty of being accepted by another company due to their age or the illnesses they have contracted.

It is important to know in detail the guarantees that the company makes available to us, in order to know how long they offer coverage and at what price, so that we can be sure that they are committed to the long term care of our health.

At ASSSA we differentiate ourselves by communicating with total transparency those aspects that are relevant in the contracting of health insurance, both in our informative documents and contract as well as when we personally advise the client.

We truly care for the health of our insured clients. Proof of this is our commitment to not cancel any policy, offering this lifetime guarantee contractually and giving the policyholder the sole decision of choosing to renew their insurance with us.

Our philosophy is based on providing total peace of mind to our insured clients, for this reason we do not increase the insurance premium for advancing in years and we respect the lifetime discounts agreed at the time of contracting.

With ASSSA your health is truly well insured

