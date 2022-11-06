By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 13:01

BREAKING: Spanish rider Augusto Fernandez crowned Moto2 World Champion. Image: mooinblack/Shutterstock.com

Spanish rider Augusto Fernandez has become the new Moto2 World Champion after Ai Ogura crashed in Valencia.

“And just like that, Augusto Fernandez is the 2022 Moto2 world champion!” wrote Freelance MotoGP journalist Simon Patterson on Sunday, November 6 following Ai Ogura’s crash.

“💥💥💥💥 @AiOgura79 CRASHES OUT! It’s OVER! #ValenciaGP 🏁” MotoGP tweeted.

The Mallorcan is the 24th Spanish world champion.

Fernandez was leading by 9.5 points and had enough points to claim the title with a third-place finish even if his Japanese rival won.

However, he did not need to cross the finish line to become champion, as on the eighth lap Ai Ogura crashed out.

Fernandez finished second behind teammate Pedro Acosta.

VR46 rider Celestino Vietti was 59-points ahead of the Spanish rider as the championship leader after the Portuguese Grand Prix on April 24, however, Fernandez’s excellent run of form and results means he ends up 106.5 points ahead of Vietti.

“AUGUSTO FERNANDEZ IS THE 2022 MOTO2 WORLD CHAMPION! 👑” one person wrote on Twitter.

AUGUSTO FERNANDEZ IS THE 2022 MOTO2 WORLD CHAMPION! 👑 pic.twitter.com/Fx9xDHF7Od — Scherazade (@ScherazadeMS) November 6, 2022

“✨ @Afernandez37 this is YOUR moment!!! ✨” MotoGP tweeted.

The win for Spain’s Augusto Fernandez comes six years after Luis Salom, another Spanish Moto2 rider, died after crashing during a practice session at the Catalonia Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital on Friday, June 3 and underwent surgery but passed away from his injuries.

