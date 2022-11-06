By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 10:33

BREAKING UPDATE: Rescues made after passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania. Image: @rakidi/Twitter

MULTIPLE people have been rescued after an ATR 42-500 passenger plane crashed in Tanzania, which was forced to make an emergency landing in Lake Victoria due to reported bad weather.

UPDATE 10.33 am (November 6) – According to local media outlet NRK.no, following the crash of the Precision Air aircraft into Lake Victoria in Tanzania, 15 people have reportedly been rescued.

The Precision Air aircraft, which was heading from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba, is said to have had 49 people on board at the time of the crash.

Rescue efforts are still underway, an eyewitness to the incident added.

There are no official reports of casualties or fatalities at this time, and an investigation is underway.

ORIGINAL 9.40 am (November 6) – A passenger plane has crashed into Lake Victoria in Bukoba in Tanzania’s Kagera region, as reported on Sunday, November 6.

According to local reports, a Precision Air passenger plane has crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania in East Africa.

Rescue efforts are reportedly underway.

JUST IN: A plane has crashed into Lake Victoria in Bukoba in Tanzania’s Kagera region. Rescue efforts are underway. The plane belongs to Precision Air. #PrecisionAirCrash pic.twitter.com/Q5wfjbOB2T — Rachael Akidi (@rakidi) November 6, 2022

Citizen TV Kenya posted a video alongside the caption: “Precision Air flight plunges into Lake Victoria when landing at Bukoba Airport in Tanzania, authorities say rescue operations underway.

“Precision Air flight number PW 494, flying from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba, crashed while approaching Bukoba airport. A rescue team was dispatched to the scene,” the airline said in a statement on Twitter.

Notice to the public pic.twitter.com/QvdMGeMynq — Precision Air (@PrecisionAirTz) November 6, 2022

According to Agence France-Presse, the plane crashed due to bad weather conditions.

