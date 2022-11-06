By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 15:20

WATCH: Team Djokovic accused of "amazingly dodgy" behaviour during Paris Masters. Image: aoli/Twitter

INCREDIBLE footage circulating online accuses the team of tennis star Novak Djokovic of doing something “amazingly dodgy” during the Serbian’s Paris Masters match on Saturday, November 5.

During his semi-final match against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, which the Serbian won, Novak Djokovic was given a drink by his team – after video footage captured them looking “amazingly dodgy” in the liquid’s preparation.

The video shows his team’s attempt to block the Serbian’s coach from view as he pours something into a yellow plastic drinks bottle which is then passed to Djokovic on court via a ballgirl.

The footage, which was originally shared by Twitter user ‘aoli’, garnered wider attention after it was shared by journalist Damian Reilly alongside the caption: “Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy.”

He added: “The lack of curiosity about this from the tennis media is astonishing. He literally told a room full of journalists he was taking “a magic potion” during Wimbledon, and they just fell about laughing.”

Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. pic.twitter.com/xoJHBLmTzA — Damian Reilly (@DamianReilly) November 6, 2022

The video amassed thousands of likes, retweets and comments.

It drew the attention of tennis expert Ben Rothenberg, who wrote: “I’ve always thought there should be more transparency about the substances players take, particularly during matches, but I’ve also rarely thought anything was likely amiss.

“But golly, the body language in this video is bizarre. What does the Djokovic team think needs hiding?”

He added: “I’m accusing no one of anything here, but what an incredibly suspicious way to start acting when you suddenly notice that you’re being filmed. Hope Djokovic and/or his team get asked about this today in Paris, and that they don’t just accept his previous “magic potions” answer.”

I'm accusing no one of anything here, but what an incredibly suspicious way to start acting when you suddenly notice that you're being filmed. Hope Djokovic and/or his team get asked about this today in Paris, and that they don't just accept his previous "magic potions" answer. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) November 6, 2022

Comments ranged from conspiracy to caution.

One person wrote: “Please investigate Nadal and Alcaraz. They are much more interesting. What do they use? Why do they need Dr. Cotorro? Please. This makes you look like a hater and a hypocrite.”

Please investigate Nadal and Alcaraz. They are much more interesting. What do they use? Why do they need Dr. Cotorro? Please. This makes you look like a hater and a hypocrite. — Novak Goat 👑 (@novak_goat) November 6, 2022

While another person said: “They can hide whatever they want. They have to pass a lot of doping controls. If they test negative, that means this bottle is totally perfect and they do not have any necessity to show what is it. Understandable.”

They can hide whatever they want. They have to pass a lot of doping controls. If they test negative, that mean this bottle is totally perfect and they do not have any necessity to show what is it. Undestandable. — Aarón (@aaronlpz14) November 6, 2022

“Of course Novak is doping but the media who loves Nole to the moon and back has been covering his illegal actions. Shame on them!” another person said.

Of course Novak is doping but the media who loves Nole to the moon and back has been covering his illegal actions. Shame on them! — James (@aiamjames) November 6, 2022

One person replied to Rothenberg, writing: “Maybe they’re hiding to avoid people like you speculating lmao.”

maybe they’re hiding to avoid people like you speculating lmao https://t.co/7ByvGhpd6h — ria (@backwardcaps) November 6, 2022

While another said: “Should the ATP take charge of investigating this?”

Djokovic faces Danish tennis player Holger Rune in the Paris Masters final on Sunday, November 6.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.