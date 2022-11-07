By Guest Writer • 07 November 2022 • 14:45

Black Friday in Madrid Credit: Jose Cabezudo flickr

LIKE many other marketing ideas Black Friday started in the USA and became popular as the day after Thanksgiving was when people start to think about their Christmas shopping and took the day off following the public holiday.

This year it takes place on Friday November 25 and will be followed by Cyber Monday on November 28 but with the current economic crisis, specialist consultancy firm Retail Economics predicts that sales for Black Friday as well as Christmas will be measurably lower than previous years based on polls taken in eight countries including the UK and Spain.

One major international online platform Ebay has made a conscious decision to promote the circular economy and on Black Friday will encourage shoppers towards purchasing second items, especially clothing and guaranteed refurbished electricals as it found in 2021 that there was a huge increase in these areas.

Amazon probably has the largest number of special deals but these are initially aimed at subscription paying Prime Members although there are without doubt many deals to be had from the company and their affiliates.

One problem however is that as some companies begin to cut back on instore promotions due to large crowds so it becomes more difficult to identify whether online price cuts are genuine or if the site posted a higher price on one day several months ago.

Consumers can benefit from special promotions and make savings but should always do their research in advance in order to find the bargains.

