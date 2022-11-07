Top African nation facing possible expulsion from Qatar World Cup

By Chris King • 07 November 2022 • 2:41

Image of Qatar World Cup sign. Credit: fifg/Shutterstock.com

With only two weeks until the Qatar World Cup kicks off, Cameroon is facing the possibility of expulsion from the tournament.

With the Qatar World Cup starting on Sunday, November 20, it has been reported today, Sunday 6, that the Football Association of Cameroon could be facing expulsion from the tournament. This could occur after the result of its not honouring an agreement with sports equipment manufacturer “Le Kok Sportif”, according to republika.rs.

Footballing legend Samuel Eto’o is currently the president of the Cameroon football association. He recently decided to end the cooperation between the country’s association and the well-known company without any provocation. An existing contract with this company was allegedly valid until the end of 2023.

Eto’o immediately found a replacement in the form of the American company ‘Van Ol Sport’, which, as expected, caused a lot of controversy. Of course, ‘Le Kok Sportif’ sought justice not only in courts but also with FIFA, and won both cases. Cameroon was subsequently instructed to honour the original agreement.

However, Samuel Eto’o still resisted FIFA’s demands, which is why his national team is threatened with serious sanctions in the form of suspension and fines. Moreover, the Cameroonians promoted a jersey with a new manufacturer, which may ultimately mean that participation in the World Cup in Qatar is in question. The World Cup begins on November 20, with a match between Qatar and Ecuador.

