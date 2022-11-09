BREAKING: Huge fire rescue operation in UK’s Walthamstow as blaze breaks out in top floor flat

By Matthew Roscoe • 09 November 2022 • 14:02
Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade are tackling a blaze in a flat on the top floor of a block of flats in Walthamstow
The Brigade’s Control Office has received 19 calls about the fire.
The Brigade was called at 11.58 am.
Fire crews from Walthamstow, Leyton, Tottenham and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
According to uknip.co.uk, people are reportedly trapped inside the flat including a young baby.
Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a top floor flat on Gosport Road in #Walthamstow. The Brigade's Control Office has taken 19 calls about the fire. https://t.co/D1yZInvzwV pic.twitter.com/5Pe7Bn7nkg
— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 9, 2022
Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a top floor flat on Gosport Road in #Walthamstow. The Brigade's Control Office has taken 19 calls about the fire. https://t.co/D1yZInvzwV pic.twitter.com/5Pe7Bn7nkg
— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 9, 2022
One person said she can see the fire and urged people to “stay safe”.
I can see the fire from the block opposite. Stay safe
— Georgina (@GeorginaHyman) November 9, 2022
I can see the fire from the block opposite. Stay safe
— Georgina (@GeorginaHyman) November 9, 2022
While another person noted that “smoke is everywhere” and told people to “keep your windows and doors closed.”
I live off gosport road. Smoke is everywhere keep your windows and doors closed 👍
— Hassan (@Has_Tan) November 9, 2022
I live off gosport road. Smoke is everywhere keep your windows and doors closed 👍
— Hassan (@Has_Tan) November 9, 2022
Twitter user Jane Tinkler shared a photo of the scene alongside the caption: “Walthamstow fire in flats on South Grove, roads blocked off.”
Walthamstow fire in flats on South Grove, roads blocked off pic.twitter.com/GkWRrcS6oK
— Jane Tinkler (@janetinkler) November 9, 2022
Walthamstow fire in flats on South Grove, roads blocked off pic.twitter.com/GkWRrcS6oK
— Jane Tinkler (@janetinkler) November 9, 2022
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.