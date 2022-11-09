BREAKING: Huge fire rescue operation in UK’s Walthamstow as blaze breaks out in top floor flat

Investigation into mysterious death of young man in Moscow plastic surgery clinic Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 09 November 2022 • 14:02

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a flat fire on Gosport Road in Walthamstow (UK) on Wednesday, November 9.

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade are tackling a blaze in a flat on the top floor of a block of flats in Walthamstow

The Brigade’s Control Office has received 19 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 11.58 am.

Fire crews from Walthamstow, Leyton, Tottenham and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

According to uknip.co.uk, people are reportedly trapped inside the flat including a young baby.

One person said she can see the fire and urged people to “stay safe”.

While another person noted that “smoke is everywhere” and told people to “keep your windows and doors closed.”

Twitter user Jane Tinkler shared a photo of the scene alongside the caption: “Walthamstow fire in flats on South Grove, roads blocked off.”

 

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

