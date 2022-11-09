BREAKING: Huge fire rescue operation in UK’s Walthamstow as blaze breaks out in top floor flat

By Matthew Roscoe • 09 November 2022 • 14:02

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a flat fire on Gosport Road in Walthamstow (UK) on Wednesday, November 9.

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade are tackling a blaze in a flat on the top floor of a block of flats in Walthamstow

The Brigade’s Control Office has received 19 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 11.58 am.

Fire crews from Walthamstow, Leyton, Tottenham and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

According to uknip.co.uk, people are reportedly trapped inside the flat including a young baby.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a top floor flat on Gosport Road in #Walthamstow. The Brigade's Control Office has taken 19 calls about the fire. https://t.co/D1yZInvzwV pic.twitter.com/5Pe7Bn7nkg — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 9, 2022

One person said she can see the fire and urged people to “stay safe”.

I can see the fire from the block opposite. Stay safe — Georgina (@GeorginaHyman) November 9, 2022

While another person noted that “smoke is everywhere” and told people to “keep your windows and doors closed.”

I live off gosport road. Smoke is everywhere keep your windows and doors closed 👍 — Hassan (@Has_Tan) November 9, 2022

Twitter user Jane Tinkler shared a photo of the scene alongside the caption: “Walthamstow fire in flats on South Grove, roads blocked off.”

Walthamstow fire in flats on South Grove, roads blocked off pic.twitter.com/GkWRrcS6oK — Jane Tinkler (@janetinkler) November 9, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.