Investors flock to Decentraland (MANA), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) before bull market rally begins

After a brief period of success across the crypto market in recent weeks, investor sentiment is the most positive it has been in months. Despite the typical market tribulations, the supporters of various coins are preparing for a long-awaited “bull market”. That explains why, as the scent of a potential market rally permeates the air, investors are flocking to Decentraland (MANA), PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which is rapidly selling out of its first stage of presale.

Decentraland (MANA) is on an aggressive streak

The cryptocurrency Decentraland (MANA) serves as a medium of exchange for transactions within the Decentraland metaverse. The GameFi sector’s Decentraland platform is a virtual reality environment powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users may purchase real estate, objects, and other commodities inside the project’s metaverse by using Decentraland (MANA), which they can also use to pay for services. Decentraland is aggressively trying to increase its engagement with DeFi companies since it is increasing the ability to use NFTs as a tool to verify ownership for game assets. The price of Decentraland (MANA) has been shaky this year but analysts see lots of room for an upward swing.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is working hard to succeed

Interest in PancakeSwap’s efforts to enhance the Aptos mainnet might be a key factor in seizing bullish momentum. The BNB Chain-based PancakeSwap, which processes around $47 million worth of transactions every day, wants to relocate and also expand into Aptos, a state-of-the-art L1 with very attractive transaction costs.

By Q4 2022, if and when the agreement materialises, they want to execute swaps, farms, pools, and first farm offers on DEX. The decision to include native CAKE token in the new DEX is yet up for vote, although it is planned. Back in June, Cake lost 40% of its worth, but the investments made and the enthusiasm shown in initiatives like these might revive the funds by inspired investors.

Orbeon (ORBN) will be making headlines

Crypto enthusiasts are excited about a new decentralised investment platform that brings together crypto enthusiasts and investors with start-up companies looking to raise venture capital. Orbeon Protocol does this by minting fractionalised NFTs of the investment opportunities that can be purchased by everyday investors for as little as $1.

Orbeon Protocol breaks down the barrier that has long stood between ordinary investors looking for great opportunities and businesses looking for investment. Orbeon is a disruptive new service that seeks to forge new pathways in the business world.

The presale price of the Orbeon native coin, ORBN, is currently $0.004. ORBN is in high demand due to the utility it provides to holders, including benefits such as staking bonuses and governance rights. Analysts predict a 6000% increase in value by the end of January 2023 when the presale ends.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

