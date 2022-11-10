By Vickie Scullard • 10 November 2022 • 14:36

Internet users warned of malicious Chrome extension that 'allows hackers to steal your data'. Credit: CeltStudio/Shutterstock.com.

Internet users of all browsers have been warned of a malicious Chrome extension that is said to allow hackers to effectively steal important information.

The extension is said to record keystrokes to steal your data, such as credit card information.

Researchers at Zimperium zLabs discovered that the extension is actually a botnet called Cloud9, reports the Metro.

The team says the extension logs keystrokes and can install malware that locks the owner out of their infected device.

The researchers said that while Cloud9 is a malicious browser plugin, the team said they didn’t find it on the Chrome Web Store. Instead, it is more likely to be accidentally downloaded via a third-party site, such as somewhere masquerading as an Adobe Flash Player update.

The team says that the malware group is targeting all browsers and operating systems – not just Chrome.

In a blog post, Zimperium zLabs outlines a list of things that the botnet can do once it is installed on a device.

This includes tracking your keystrokes (keylogging) to steal your bank passwords, credit card info, etc; stealing your copy-and-paste data (clipboard); stealing cookies to compromise user sessions; using your browser and computer resources to mine cryptocurrencies; and taking control of your device by executing malicious code Perform DDoS attacks from your PC Inject pop-ups and ads.

The botnet is reported to have been created by a malware group called Keksec and is available to buy on hacker forums for a few hundred euros.

The team said: “The number of victims affected by this is still unknown. Still, it is quite clear that this malware group is targeting all browsers and operating systems and thus trying to increase their attack surface.

“We found some screenshots from a hacker forum where the threat actor showcases the victims they have under attack.”

