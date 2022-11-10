By Victoria Scott • 10 November 2022 • 8:12

Mollina WFC Finding their Feet in Competitive Walking Football. Image -Mollina WFC

The walking football family in Malaga welcome a new member this week. Mollina WFC will make their first tentative steps into competitive walking football, when they take on Torrevieja international tournament Finalists El Cañadon this week at their Mijas Costa home, in a friendly.

This will be an interesting run out for Mollina, and will give them a valuable indication of where they are in their development as a club against the more experienced El Cañadon side. This week Boca seniors competa take two teams to play Malaga 50 (euro weekly league) and Malaga select (friendly).

Both clubs will be looking to add points, and for Malaga it will be a chance to regain last season’s form, after a slow start this year. AC Benahavis have added some experience to their squad this week, and will be looking to take their early season form into their next game. Torrox Tornadoes have surprised themselves with their continued progression, and Nerja Utd are in a confident mood after turning over current champions Malaga recently.

The walking dead are still going about their business quietly and top both Euro weekly leagues. Malaga 50 beat el cañadon in the first round of the Baha whiskey cup 7-1 last week with a strong performance.

Teams on the Costa del sol are being invited to register to compete in next year’s Copa de Europa in Portugal, Iberia’s most prestigious walking foot all event.

If you would like to get involved in walking football, go to walkingfooty.com on Facebook

