By Victoria Scott • 10 November 2022 • 8:23

Take time out at No Stress Wine & Prosecco – A stunning restaurant on the beach. Image - No Stress

Across from the stunning beach of Palmanova lies No Stress Wine & Prosecco bar, serving you creative dishes combining the best of Italian and Mediterranean cuisine in a beautiful setting.

Born in Naples, Francesco learned English in the UK, always working in the food and drinks industry. After moving to Spain at the age of 27 to perfect his Spanish speaking skills, he went to the airport with the idea of jetting off to the Canary Islands, but a flight to Mallorca caught his eye.

After reading in a book that the beautiful island he now calls home had just 350,000 inhabitants, stunning scenery, cuisine and good weather all-year-round, he decided to take the flight!

Always working in establishments relating to the world of hospitality, including being a waiter and bartender, the opportunity arose for him to take over a beach bar in Cala Viñas – and Francesco didn´t give it a second thought. Since 2009, Francesco´s wife has been running the successful summer-season bar Chiringuito Cala Viñas, offering customers a change to disconnect from their busy lives. Enjoy great music, cooling cocktails, snacks such as wraps, nachos and woks, all in a relaxed atmosphere on the beach.

Five years ago, Francesco took the opportunity to take over a restaurant in front of the beach on Paseo de Palmanova – and No Stress & Prosecco began – a restaurant combining the best of Mediterranean and Italian cuisine.

With an excellent rating of 4.7 on Trip Advisor and in a beautiful location with outdoor dining, it´s no surprise that this restaurant is extremely popular with locals and visitors! With 12 professional, friendly and attentive staff, this close-knit team provides customers with authentic Italian pizzas with toppings made of the best ingredients, pasta dishes such as tagliatelle with salmon, and vegetarian options like spinach and ricotta ravioli.

Their star dish on the menu is their paccheri a la Genovese, made of slow-cooked tender beef and fresh pasta topped with parmesan.

And, of course, we can´t forget their tapas for sharing, meat dishes including juicy steak, fish dishes like octopus with potato cream, fresh salads and typical burgers.

No Stress Wine & Prosecco also offers a wide variety of drinks, including cocktails, with the best cocktail maker in the world even holding an event at the restaurant!

With something for everyone, in one of the most beautiful areas of Mallorca, visit No Stress Wine & Prosecco and experience their wonderful food and customer service.

No Stress Wine & Prosecco

Address: Passeig Mar, 12, 07181 Palmanova, Illes Balears

Telephone: 971 77 27 32

Website and menu: https://nostressrestaurant.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nostresspalmanova/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nostressrestaurante/

Chiringuito Cala Viñas (open in summer from April):

Address: Carrer del Sol, 13, b, 07181 Palma, Illes Balears

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.