By Victoria Scott • 10 November 2022 • 8:10

To trust is not pretending to know something you don't know. Image - KieferPix/Shutterstock

Talking about love changes nothing. Experiencing it and talking about it changes everything.

Nothing is more transformative than knowing that we are loved. To love is to give each new day a chance without always talking about past mistakes.

Sometimes in human relationships we look for reasons not to be at peace. We look for reasons to doubt.

The only power we have against unbelief is trust. And trust is a decision. It is knowing how to trust, knowing that we may or may not be betrayed.

Distrust generates emotional chaos, disharmony, doubt, disbelief, and insecurity. Not only for the one who does not trust, but much more for the one who suffers constant accusations of mistrust.

Love is not only to be given, but is also to be received. Accept love without casting every conceivable doubt upon it. Love has to circulate in two directions, giving and receiving.

The hardness of old failed relationships has unsensitized us. The fear of suffering prevents us from feeling and re-feeling love in us again.

Avoid harshness as it solves nothing and give rise to chaos. Life is full of colours, and you must allow yourself to feel and see these colours. You have had a bad relationship and you put up walls, you only believe more in black or white and live in grey.

Allow yourself to be loved and allow yourself to feel and remember the feeling of love. Allow yourself to trust your heart again.

My advice:

Give you heart a chance to be open for love. Trust that you are worth being loved again.

Love Betina

Website

Phone: 0034-699 327 363

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.