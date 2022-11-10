By Victoria Scott • 10 November 2022 • 8:48

Viajes Week Tours: All the travel excursions you can imagine! Image - Week Tours Website

Since 1989, Viajes Week Tours has been providing exciting experiences, trips, cruises, hotels and rentals that you can imagine – all year round! Perfectly located in Santa Ponsa, Calvia, Viajes Week Tours will take you and your group on incredible boat trips around the crystal clear coves, to awe-inspiring entertainment shows, adrenaline-fuelled theme parks and a huge range of other experiences.

If you and your group are interested in history, Viajes Week Tours will take you on guided routes through beautiful charming towns where you can discover legends and tales, through the spectacular Cueves del Drach and Drach and Hams Caves, the salt marshes and southern cliffs or to discover the hidden marvels of Serra de Tramuntana.

For lovers of the turquoise seas that Mallorca is famous for, take a once in a lifetime trip dolphin watching, a paradise cruise with lunch included, an amazing day at Palma Aquarium, or a snorkeling trip in the incredible Malgrats Marine Reserve.

Lovers of sport and activities can experience a trip to Fantasy Golf Palmanova, paddle boarding or kayaking around Palma Bay, or how about a fun-filled day at Western Water Park? For something to do in the evening, get on board La Hispaniola and enjoy a magical journey in a time when pirates ruled the seven seas – an entertaining night of excitement for the whole family to enjoy!

Whatever you prefer to do on your holidays, whether it be exploring the culture of Mallorca, discovering the deep blue seas and marine life, having fun around water parks, wandering around markets such as Alcudia or Formentor – Viajes Weeks Tours has the perfect experiences for you and your friends or family!

As experts in providing groups and hotels with experiences that are professionally planned and carried out, booking your trip has never been easier with Viajes´ new QR code scanner or instant ticketing service on their website.

Get in touch with Viajes Week Tours via phone, email, social media or their website to find out their exclusive special offers for groups and hotels.

Opening hours: 10am until 4pm, Saturdays until 1:30pm

Telephone: 971692320/60

Email: [email protected]

Address: c/ Ramon de Montcada n°7 Local 20, Santa Ponsa, Calvia

Website for sales

