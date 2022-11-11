Dogecoin and Rockteize Token: The Next-Generation of Meme Tokens on the cryptocurrency market

By EWN • 11 November 2022 • 10:10

The cryptocurrency ecosystem is vast enough to support multiple different types of crypto initiatives, including meme tokens. Meme tokens are blockchain-based digital currency tokens inspired by viral internet jokes or memes. Memes come in a wide variety, and their widespread appeal has inspired the creation of “meme tokens” like Dogecoin.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu are just a few of the meme tokens that had a meteoric rise around the same period because their effects on the cryptocurrency market were so glaringly visible. As the value of meme tokens like Dogecoin increased, investors began paying more attention to them.

Dogecoin was the first attempt at a meme token, and many others have followed suit, including Floki Inu (FLOKI). In order to accommodate the increasing number of investors, more contemporary developments are currently being created. This article highlights two of the most cutting-edge meme token initiatives on the market: Dogecoin (DOGE) and Rocketize (JATO).

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Billy Marcus and Jackson Palmer, two software programmers, created a cryptocurrency in 2013 based on the coding of litecoin. The goal of creating this cryptocurrency was to poke fun at the burgeoning cryptocurrency sector.

The outcome was the birth of the first “memecoin,” DOGE. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and a crypto enthusiast, began tweeting his support for DOGE, drawing attention from a large audience.

Dogecoin’s Token was created to look like the “doge” meme since the company was inspired by and benefited from the success of the meme. Then it’s a humorous meme coin and an alternative cryptocurrency.

However, as the cryptocurrency industry matured, the DOGE Token’s value increased, and it is now among the top ten largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, despite its initial low value.

Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken are just a few cryptocurrency exchanges where you can open a trading account and buy Dogecoin (DOGE). Dogecoin is accepted by Robinhood, a conventional broker that facilitates cryptocurrency trading.

Dogecoins can be used at any store that chooses to take them. SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, and the Dallas Mavericks are just two examples of the many types of businesses that take DOGE. Dogecoin owners frequently donate DOGE to Reddit and other social media content creators as tips.

Rocketize (JATO)

Rocketize is a startup that aims to take investors’ attention away from adorably cuddly animals and place it squarely on space travel. Rocketize is a cryptocurrency company project that manages a community and combines the capabilities of meme tokens and DeFi.

The Rocketize initiative promotes environmental progress while encouraging member participation and extending its membership base through its central community, Atomic Nation, and its token, JATO.

The ecosystem achieves this goal through the promotion of efficient collaborations and the provision of alternative funding mechanisms. Rocketize reimagines how society operates by employing alternative incentive structures in finance (DeFi) and autonomous organizational cooperation (DAO) to accomplish previously unfeasible goals due to a lack of partnership or money.

JATO manages the Rocketize Token ecosystem. Tokens like this one are essential to the ecosystem because of their practicality. In order to conduct business within the ecosystem, users must acquire and use JATO, a BEP-20 token.

JATO is designed to be deflationary; thus, players aren’t initially placed on teams. Pre-order bonuses are currently open for signup. There is a 15% bonus on all purchases made using SHIB. Find out more below:

Presale: https://rocketize.io/buy

Website: http://rocketize.io

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido