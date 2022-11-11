Fine state of affairs for drivers on N-332 in Campoamor (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 11 November 2022 • 18:50

CAMPOAMOR: Drivers unfairly caught by speed camera Photo credit: inspain.org

DRIVERS caught speeding by a fixed N-332 speed trap in Campoamor have been let off the hook.

Amongst others, they have Jose Miguel Sanchez Flores, an Orihuela Costa taxi driver to thank after he appealed against five €100 fines which he received in September.

In its reply, the General Traffic Directorate (DGT) withdrew the fines “without any declaration of liability.”

The DGT nevertheless said that the absence of sufficient proof of an infringement “had determined the need to finalise” the process.

Nor was Sanchez Flores the only driver to have his fines set aside. Other cabbies and Orihuela Costa residents who were fined after detection by the Campoamar speed trap have also had the sanctions annulled.

Road signs state 100 kilometre per hour speed limit, but the fines were imposed for driving at more than 80. Further on, a sign announces the end of the 70 kilometre per hour speed limit, although this is not preceded by another enforcing it.

In fact, as the N-332 is dual carriageway at this point with a 1.5-metre hard shoulder, the limit is legally set at 100 kilometres per hour.

Drivers who have already paid the fine are entitled to claim a refund.

