Torrevieja (Alicante) awards for local artist and the Guardia Civil force

By Linda Hall • 12 November 2022 • 17:42

TORREVIEJA AWARD: Premio Diego Ramirez Pastor for the local Guardia Civil force Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

LOCAL sculptor Victor Garcia and Torrevieja’s Guardia Civil won awards in the 51st edition of the Premio Diego Ramirez Pastor.

The jury’s decision, revealed after 10pm on the night of November 11, singled out a person and an institution embodying the qualities recognised by the awards, announced Torrevieja’s mayor Eduardo Dolon.

“Through his work, Victor Garcia takes Torrevieja’s name beyond our boundaries,” Dolon declared. “He helps all the brotherhoods and associations, giving of his best as a professional and, above all, as a person.

Torrevieja’s first Guardia Civil officers arrived in 1846, two years after the force’s creation, the mayor said.

“The Guardia Civil grew alongside our town and became voluntarily involved in our customs, demonstrating each day a vocation for public service that makes them a fundamental part of oue society,” the mayor said.

“On December 7, Absent Torrevejense Day, we shall acknowledge these two prize-winners with a new format at a different venue, because the Premio Diego Ramirez Pastor awards will be held at the Torrevieja Auditorium,” Dolon added. “I’d also like to take this opportunity of inviting everybody to this moving event.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.