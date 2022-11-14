WATCH: Screaming mum removed from plane after ‘shoving’ flight attendant

By Vickie Scullard • 14 November 2022 • 14:53

Screaming mum removed from plane after ‘shoving’ flight attendant. Credit: @emily_jeannn/TikTok

A SCREAMING mum was ejected by police from a plane after allegedly ‘shoving’ a flight attendant as a video of the alleged incident goes viral.

Police had to be called after reports of a “disturbance” on United Flight 476 from San Francisco to Chicago on Sunday morning.

A woman by the name of Sarah can be seen in the video shouting and standing up with her baby as the plane was about to land, with flight attendants continuously asking her to sit down.

The video shows several flight attendants in the aisle attempting to calm down the screaming woman, who is holding a small child.

One of the female flight attendants can be heard saying: “Ma’am we are landing… Sarah, step back. Step back.”

The woman is reported to have “shoved” a flight attendant, which led to her being sent to a Chicago hospital, reports the Daily Mail.

Another woman and a 3-year-old were also taken to hospital for observation.

It is unknown exactly what events led up to the incident.

On Sunday, United Airlines issued a statement saying that “a disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday.”

The statement continued: “One member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation.”

Chicago police said three individuals on the plane were taken to a local hospital for observation, according to a statement.

Following the incident, the airline said: “We’re grateful to our crew for handling this difficult situation with professionalism and for putting the safety of our team and our customers first.”

