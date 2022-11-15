What are the Cryptocurrencies with the Greatest Fighting Chance against the Bear Market – Polkadot, Decentraland, and Big Eyes Coin?

By EWN • 15 November 2022 • 10:25

The crypto market of 2022 has seen prices crash more than any other bear market in coin market history. While the ripple effects of the crash can still be felt today, by looking at the past behaviour of the market we know that things will surely get better. But which cryptocurrency tokens have the strongest fighting chance to come out of this bear market on a positive note? Keep reading to find out more.

Polkadot

Polkadot is one of the crypto tokens designed to ensure the continued existence of the coin market. This cryptocurrency doesn’t focus on its blockchain. Instead, it wishes to create a homogenous system of individual blockchains. Through its blockchain, Polkadot will ensure scalability and security for many projects.

Polkadot is designed to connect multiple blockchains and ensure that they can transmit data and value. There will be no more individual blockchains that can’t communicate with each other. DOT is used for token governance and staking. The number of DOT tokens owned determines how much influence you can have on future decisions regarding the project.

This project can run transactions quickly and efficiently on a proof-of-stake network; the network is secured using the stakes of traders.

Decentraland

Decentraland is a unique case in the cryptocurrency market because the digital asset outshines others when creating memorable experiences for others. This project leverages the offerings of the Metaverse. Decentraland is a cryptocurrency that allows traders to have digital plots of land in the digital universe. These digital plots of land are similar to owning a plot of land in real life. MANA is the ticker symbol for Decentraland. It also represents the unit of account on the platform.

Decentraland is hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. You’ll need to spend MANA tokens if you wish to purchase digital land on this project. MANA is an ERC-20 token that can be spent on improving the land. You may transform your digital land or leave it, depending on your choice. The most interesting thing about Decentraland is that users can create their own destiny. When you create unique experiences on your land, people will pay to explore the place.

Big Eyes Coin

The meme sector has constantly surprised for the past few years. It has produced an innovative list of digital assets. Big Eyes is a meme token that intends to join this special class of innovative meme tokens, and to create an innovative utility that will endear it to meme lovers. This meme coin’s color scheme and interface will also thrill cat lovers. Cryptocurrency traders can use their Big Eyes to create NFT tokens.

As the NFT industry grows, Big Eyes’ influence will increase. They hope that one day, Big Eyes can compete with the largest cryptocurrencies in the coin market. The cryptocurrency developers have outlined their goals to create a meme coin that can stay in the coin market for the long term. Big Eyes also has plans to create a centralised protocol that will allow traders to trade their digital asset. Big Eyes’ activities will be hosted on the Binance Smart Chain

The next thing to note about Big Eyes is its community-centered approach. This means that the users of this token will determine its next changes. The presale of this cryptocurrency is currently in the 6th stage. The developers of this cryptocurrency have designed the presale to distribute an equitable amount of BIG tokens to users every month. By doing this, no single whale can control all the activities with this cryptocurrency.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

