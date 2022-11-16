ITV host Lorraine Kelly shows off amazing weight loss… and it backfires

By Vickie Scullard • 16 November 2022 • 14:50

Credit: Lorraine Kelly/Instagram.

ITV star Lorraine Kelly has shown off her amazing weight loss saying she “can’t believe” the before and after photos are of her – but it appears to have backfired somewhat.

The host of ITV morning show Lorraine posted her incredible weight loss transformation on social media, revealing to fans how she did it.

The 62-year-old uploaded an old photo of herself looking rounder in the face with a big grin on her face before she started to tuck into a huge cheesy pizza.

It is a marked difference from the second photo she uploaded, which sees her in a slinky pink dress and low heels.

Lorraine told fans that she had lost one and a half stone, and two dress sizes, saying: “Wow I can’t believe both pictures are me! I’ve dropped two dress sizes – I’ve lost a stone and a half – and the best part of all, I’m finding it easy to keep it off.”

The popular host said she feels “happier and healthier” thanks to her new lifestyle, which includes sticking to a healthy eating plan with the help of an app to track her sleep and exercise.

Her TV pals from Good Morning Britain responded to her post with congratulations.

Susanna Reid said: “You’re gorgeous any which way.”

Christine Lampard, who often fills in for Lorraine when she’s on holiday, replied with five flame emojis.

While GMB’s former presenter Piers Morgan joked: “That pizza looks great though.”

However, not everyone was so supportive – some followers criticised Lorraine for using a “misleading” old photo for a paid partnership promoting a weight loss brand.

One slammed: “Oh come on, let’s compare full styled and professional make-up shot against trackie pizza loving candid shot. A little unfair and disproportionate don’t you think?”

A second agreed: “Using an old old photo is very misleading, as your teeth have changed too! These days you need to be more transparent, people can spot when others aren’t truthful.”

A third posted: “I’m wondering how old the first pic is though, I think you’ve lost more than a stone and a half between the taking of the photos you’ve chosen.”

Another added: “You look lovely in both but I think you look happier in the first one.

“I’m assuming that this is a paid partnership but don’t forget, slimmer doesn’t equal happier and healthier for most people. Hopefully, it does for you though.”

