Dogeliens set to bring fun to Crypto while BNB urges new industry rules

The crypto market has had a difficult year, to say the least. This year has seen the occurrence of multiple crypto crashes, which has resulted in blockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Terra LUNA plummeting in value. As a result of these veteran networks’ decline in price, many people became apprehensive about purchasing established cryptocurrencies. People are now opting to buy upcoming cryptocurrencies, as they have lower risk factors, meaning you are less likely to take a big financial loss if the market crashes.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a newcomer to the crypto market that people should consider looking out for, as it looks to bring fun to a market that has had difficulty succeeding this year. Meanwhile, every BNB (BNB) are looking to implement new rules in the crypto industry following the most recent crash that happened this month.

Dogeliens aims to educate Crypto Newcomers

As previously mentioned, Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new meme coin that wants to provide people with a fun cryptocurrency that keeps the meme coin excited while also adding functionality, making it a token you will believe in for eternity. Dogeliens is built on the Binance Smart Chain, which allows for faster transaction processing and simple scaling.

The coin offers games and educational content to assist the general public in better comprehending bitcoin. Dogeliens accomplished this by establishing the ‘University of Barkington,’ which offers a wide range of materials to users. Their objective is to build the greatest blockchain-based teaching platform to attract more individuals to the cryptocurrency sector.

Dogeliens will introduce a new educational platform, Dogeliens Academy. This platform will offer a virtual class with video content so that anybody interested in blockchain technology may learn more. Dogeliens will also provide DeFi services like staking and trading, which will be funded by DOGET tokens from the platform. Users must additionally mint NFTs to participate in the platform’s play-to-earn (P2E) games and win DOGET tokens. While Dogeliens aims to be like Dogecoin, it will not be a shadow of it. Instead, Dogeliens will expand its ecosystem and attract more next-generation utilities.

BNB Implements New Industry Rules

According to the cryptocurrency community, BNB (BNB) is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of the daily trading volume. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has offered a whole ecosystem of benefits for its customers. Binance’s network consists of the Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain, Binance Academy, Trust Wallet, and Research programmes, all of which leverage blockchain technology to provide fresh money to the globe. BNB is essential to the smooth operation of several of Binance’s sub-projects.

Binance has developed into a multifaceted DeFi platform to provide its customers with a wide range of financial options in addition to trading and exchange. Binance Earn is one such platform function. The Binance Earn service strives to be the platform’s one-stop shop for DeFi. The service includes a money account where users may deposit cryptocurrency and earn interest.

On 14 November 2022, BNB revealed plans for a recovery fund to assist failing cryptocurrency businesses. It comes on the heels of the FTX exchange’s collapse, which rattled the sector and knocked billions off the crypto market. Many small investors are concerned about the bankruptcy of the rival exchange, which was founded by Sam Bankman-Fried.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost