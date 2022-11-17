Nijar (Almeria) takes the plunge at Dive Travel Show in Madrid

By Linda Hall • 17 November 2022 • 15:20

MADRID VISIT: Nijar attended the Dive Travel Show trade fair Photo credit: Nijar town hall

NIJAR was present at the recent Dive Travel Show trade fair in Madrid.

This was also attended by Malta, Indonesia, the Philippines and the Seychelles as well as diving centres from all over Andalucia.

“We have to single out Isub from San Jose and Buceo Las Negras, who both have the SICTED quality seal,” said Nijar’s mayor Esperanza Perez. “They are a good and recognised letter of introduction for events like these.

“Diving in Nijar is special because people can immerse themselves in the waters of a Maritime Terrestrial national park like no other in Europe.”

Perez said that while diving in Cabo de Gata you were as likely to come across a monkfish as Almeria-born David Bisbal, one of Spain’s most popular singer-songwriter-actors, who is also a keen diver.

The mayor also pointed out that the local government was investing important amounts to enable Integral System of Quality in Tourism Destinations (SICTED) recognition to become habitual throughout the area.

Thirty-nine Nijar establishments now bore the SICTED seal, Perez said, five of them linked to the town hall.

