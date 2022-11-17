BREAKING: TOP Premier League star charged by FA over alleged betting rules breach Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1950

By Marcos • 17 November 2022 • 10:21

Black and white crossword puzzle that needs to be solved

WORD SPIRAL

1 Ajar; 2 Road; 3 Duke; 4 Edam; 5 Mars; 6 Soil; 7 Leaf; 8 Fake; 9 Else; 10 Exit; 11 Tern; 12 Neat; 13 Tory; 14 Yard; 15 Daft; 16 Twig.
FRIGATE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Beatrix Potter; 2 Edward I; 3 Salman Rushdie; 4 Jeep; 5 U2; 6 Vinegar; 7 Croatia; 8 Abel; 9 Tonto; 10 Russia.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Optimists; 8 Air; 9 Foot the bill; 11 Sheared; 12 Paste; 13 Orange; 15 Groove; 17 Tibet; 18 Annuity; 20 New Year’s Day; 22 End; 23 Yardstick. Down: 2 Pro; 3 Mater; 4 Steady; 5 Slipper; 6 Calls to mind; 7 Arch-enemy; 10 One-man bands; 11 Stop thief; 14 Gateway; 16 Career; 19 Norms; 21 Arc.

QUICK

Across: 1 Sorbet; 7 Antidote; 8 Maim; 10 Chicle; 11 Severn; 14 Col; 16 Rates; 17 Oven; 19 Fatal; 21 Renal; 22 Boned; 23 Prey; 26 Fuses; 28 Coo; 29 Letter; 30 Mosaic; 31 Ewer; 32 Relative; 33 Kisses.
Down: 1 Stucco; 2 Beacon; 3 Tame; 4 Literal; 5 Nonet; 6 Jeans; 8 Mice; 9 Ill; 12 Val; 13 Revue; 15 Danes; 18 Value; 19 Fen; 20 Tad; 21 Rosette; 22 Bet; 23 Posers; 24 Roar; 25 Yachts; 26 Flirt; 27 Still; 28 Cow; 30 Meek.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Negro, 4 Imitar, 9 Maullar, 10 Sharp, 11 Rios, 12 Another, 13/18 Old men, 14 Leaf, 16 Earn, 20 Tampoco, 21 Apio, 24 Votar, 25 Tourist, 26 Shovel, 27 Known.
Down: 1 Nombre, 2 Grupo, 3 Olla, 5 Mas joven, 6 Teacher, 7 Ropero, 8 Bread, 13 Of course, 15 En metro, 17 Stoves, 18 Month, 19 Montón, 22 Primo, 23 Luck.

NONAGRAM

Amen, dame, damn, game, made, mage, mana, mane, mead, mean, mega, mend, menu, mung, name, adman, admen, amend, gamed, maned, mange, named, anadem, damage, damned, demand, madden, maenad, manage, unmade, damaged, managed, UNDAMAGED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

