Puzzle Solutions Edition 1950

By Marcos • 17 November 2022 • 10:21
1 Ajar; 2 Road; 3 Duke; 4 Edam; 5 Mars; 6 Soil; 7 Leaf; 8 Fake; 9 Else; 10 Exit; 11 Tern; 12 Neat; 13 Tory; 14 Yard; 15 Daft; 16 Twig.
FRIGATE
1 Beatrix Potter; 2 Edward I; 3 Salman Rushdie; 4 Jeep; 5 U2; 6 Vinegar; 7 Croatia; 8 Abel; 9 Tonto; 10 Russia.
Across: 1 Optimists; 8 Air; 9 Foot the bill; 11 Sheared; 12 Paste; 13 Orange; 15 Groove; 17 Tibet; 18 Annuity; 20 New Year’s Day; 22 End; 23 Yardstick. Down: 2 Pro; 3 Mater; 4 Steady; 5 Slipper; 6 Calls to mind; 7 Arch-enemy; 10 One-man bands; 11 Stop thief; 14 Gateway; 16 Career; 19 Norms; 21 Arc.
Across: 1 Sorbet; 7 Antidote; 8 Maim; 10 Chicle; 11 Severn; 14 Col; 16 Rates; 17 Oven; 19 Fatal; 21 Renal; 22 Boned; 23 Prey; 26 Fuses; 28 Coo; 29 Letter; 30 Mosaic; 31 Ewer; 32 Relative; 33 Kisses.
Down: 1 Stucco; 2 Beacon; 3 Tame; 4 Literal; 5 Nonet; 6 Jeans; 8 Mice; 9 Ill; 12 Val; 13 Revue; 15 Danes; 18 Value; 19 Fen; 20 Tad; 21 Rosette; 22 Bet; 23 Posers; 24 Roar; 25 Yachts; 26 Flirt; 27 Still; 28 Cow; 30 Meek.
Across: 1 Negro, 4 Imitar, 9 Maullar, 10 Sharp, 11 Rios, 12 Another, 13/18 Old men, 14 Leaf, 16 Earn, 20 Tampoco, 21 Apio, 24 Votar, 25 Tourist, 26 Shovel, 27 Known.
Down: 1 Nombre, 2 Grupo, 3 Olla, 5 Mas joven, 6 Teacher, 7 Ropero, 8 Bread, 13 Of course, 15 En metro, 17 Stoves, 18 Month, 19 Montón, 22 Primo, 23 Luck.
Amen, dame, damn, game, made, mage, mana, mane, mead, mean, mega, mend, menu, mung, name, adman, admen, amend, gamed, maned, mange, named, anadem, damage, damned, demand, madden, maenad, manage, unmade, damaged, managed, UNDAMAGED
EASY
HARD
