Puzzle Solutions Edition 1950

17 November 2022

WORD SPIRAL

1 Ajar; 2 Road; 3 Duke; 4 Edam; 5 Mars; 6 Soil; 7 Leaf; 8 Fake; 9 Else; 10 Exit; 11 Tern; 12 Neat; 13 Tory; 14 Yard; 15 Daft; 16 Twig.

FRIGATE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Beatrix Potter; 2 Edward I; 3 Salman Rushdie; 4 Jeep; 5 U2; 6 Vinegar; 7 Croatia; 8 Abel; 9 Tonto; 10 Russia.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Optimists; 8 Air; 9 Foot the bill; 11 Sheared; 12 Paste; 13 Orange; 15 Groove; 17 Tibet; 18 Annuity; 20 New Year’s Day; 22 End; 23 Yardstick. Down: 2 Pro; 3 Mater; 4 Steady; 5 Slipper; 6 Calls to mind; 7 Arch-enemy; 10 One-man bands; 11 Stop thief; 14 Gateway; 16 Career; 19 Norms; 21 Arc.

QUICK

Across: 1 Sorbet; 7 Antidote; 8 Maim; 10 Chicle; 11 Severn; 14 Col; 16 Rates; 17 Oven; 19 Fatal; 21 Renal; 22 Boned; 23 Prey; 26 Fuses; 28 Coo; 29 Letter; 30 Mosaic; 31 Ewer; 32 Relative; 33 Kisses.

Down: 1 Stucco; 2 Beacon; 3 Tame; 4 Literal; 5 Nonet; 6 Jeans; 8 Mice; 9 Ill; 12 Val; 13 Revue; 15 Danes; 18 Value; 19 Fen; 20 Tad; 21 Rosette; 22 Bet; 23 Posers; 24 Roar; 25 Yachts; 26 Flirt; 27 Still; 28 Cow; 30 Meek.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Negro, 4 Imitar, 9 Maullar, 10 Sharp, 11 Rios, 12 Another, 13/18 Old men, 14 Leaf, 16 Earn, 20 Tampoco, 21 Apio, 24 Votar, 25 Tourist, 26 Shovel, 27 Known.

Down: 1 Nombre, 2 Grupo, 3 Olla, 5 Mas joven, 6 Teacher, 7 Ropero, 8 Bread, 13 Of course, 15 En metro, 17 Stoves, 18 Month, 19 Montón, 22 Primo, 23 Luck.

NONAGRAM

Amen, dame, damn, game, made, mage, mana, mane, mead, mean, mega, mend, menu, mung, name, adman, admen, amend, gamed, maned, mange, named, anadem, damage, damned, demand, madden, maenad, manage, unmade, damaged, managed, UNDAMAGED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE