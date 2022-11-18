Bookies name ‘I’m A Celebrity’ first eviction favourite and surprise potential winner

By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 November 2022 • 21:01

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

The contestant tipped to be first out of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ has been revealed by the bookies, with a shock name in the running to be crowned the winner.

According to the bookies, Charlene White looks like being the first contestant to be booted out of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ this evening, Friday, November 18. The 42-year-old journalist and Loose Women presenter could well be the first to go at the end of tonight’s show they said.

Campmates are said to be terrified about the first eviction, basically because none of them wants to be beaten by Matt Hancock. ‘Talk has turned to the evictions as they know they’re any day now and a few of the big personalities have started to get the jitters’, a show source told The Sun.

They explained: ‘Basically they are sh***ing themselves about being beaten by Matt. It would be a real dent to the ego if he proved more popular than them given everything he did during the pandemic. They think it would be humiliating to go out first and leave him in camp sitting pretty’.

‘As far as punters are concerned, Matt Hancock has every chance of being crowned King of the Jungle’, commented Ladbrokes spokesman, Alex Apati. ‘In fact, only Jill Scott has been more popular in the betting’, he added.

England Lioness Jill appears to be the favourite with viewers at the moment said Alex, although Matt is only 7.3 per cent behind her in cash staked on the winner. Matt is also five times more popular than 36-year-old comedian Seann Walsh he detailed. Chris Moyles, the 48-year-old ex-Radio One DJ is also perilously close to being the favourite for elimination.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.