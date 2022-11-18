Russia has called on all parties to deescalate tensions of the Korean peninsula

According to news agency Reuters on Friday, November 18, Russia has expressed its concern at the situation and has called on all parties to deescalate confrontation.

The call comes after North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday which Japanese officials said could reach the United States.

The missile, one of many fired in recent weeks, landed a little over 200 kilometres off the Japanese coast and just outside their territorial waters.

North Korea has repeatedly accused the United States of being the aggressor and is working to develop missiles that it could use to attack the country.

Russian news agencies have quoted the deputy foreign minister as making the calls on the Koreans to move away from confrontation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.