Check Out These Hot NFT Collections: Azuki, Doodles, and BudBlockz

It’s not news that the non-fungible token (NFT) space is a brewing pot of goodness, with various mouthwatering projects springing up almost daily. As an NFT enthusiast and investor, there lies the constant need for diversification of assets to profit. Realistically, it can easily get overwhelming for new users and experts to identify the best asset for investing.

A few new NFT projects show promise and look to exponentially increase in value during the coming months. BudBlockz (BLUNT), Azuki, and Doodles are three of the hottest NFT collections worth checking out.

Let’s explore their unique features!

Azuki’s Collection Expands its Value

Azuki is an Ethereum NFT collection created by Churi Labs, numbering 10,000 Japanese anime-oriented designs, created on January 12, 2022, with a total of about 8,700 avatars. Azuki aims to become the largest brand in the metaverse. Acquiring this asset grants the owner exclusive perks like merch drops and live events, and they also become members of the platform called “The Garden.”

All Azuki NFTs possess different characteristics, differentiating them in their hair, clothes, and backgrounds.

The “blue chip” collection, as it is often referred to, grew exponentially, reaching an all-time high of about 40 ETH. Regardless of its decline in August, it’s anticipated to become one of the most valuable NFTs in 2023.

Doodles is the New Profile Picture Rave

Doodles is one of the fastest-growing brands of NFT within Web3. The collection consists of 10,000 unique NFTs, blazing through the market with over 150,000 ETH in market volume after its launch. They also have affiliations with celebrities like Pharrell Williams and Steve Aoki.

Created in Oct 2021, Doodles aim to be the next profile picture rave and revolutionize the NFT industry. By owning a doodle, users can vote on any community decision regarding their treasury; the Doodle Bank has had 3D scaling, live events, and projects. Another function of the Doodle Bank is allowing swift integration with derivatives.

The community has largely grown since its launch, with thousands of holders using their doodles as their digital identity, similar to the Bored Ape NFT. One of the greatest facets of Doodles is their ability to create a nexus between Web2 and Web3 with some of the best real-life activations to date.

Doodles is one of the most vibrant and exciting projects available, and with its structure and achievements, it will easily continue to innovate and develop into the future.

BudBlockz (BLUNT): Introducing Ganja Guruz

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is among the new cryptocurrencies changing the world today. They aim to connect global cannabis lovers with the cannabis industry based on the utility of its native token, $BLUNT. Investors are eager to see where it goes.

BudBlockz, currently in its presale phase, has an NFT project, Ganja Guruz, that is slated to debut during the eighth and final phase of the launch. Ganja Guruz will consist of newly minted 10,000 distinct cannabis-themed NFTs built on the Ethereum ERC-21 standard. It will enable holders to participate in discounts and other advantages in the BudBlockz marketplace, including ownership of fractional portions of income assets.

Prospects of the Ganja Guruz project can be seen in the investment of $185 million by popular voguish billionaire rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in the cannabis industry, acquiring dispensaries and farms. All these are evidence of potential growth, with analysts estimating that BudBlockz is in a perfect position to benefit from the new popular interest in the cannabis industry.

