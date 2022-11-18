Irrigation innovation in Marbella as it prepares to host the golfing Greenkeepers’ Congress

By Betty Henderson • 18 November 2022 • 13:52

Marbella is hosting the Greenkeepers’ Congress from November 21 to 23 which will focus on water management

Marbella STANDS OUT in the golfing industry as it gears up to host the Greenkeepers’ Congress from November 21 to 23. Marbella is the venue for the second consecutive year for the international conference about the management of golf course greens.

Irrigation experts come together at the conference to present the latest innovation in golf green management, to keep greens in optimal condition for golfers. Events are set to take place in Benahavís and at Atalaya Golf Course in Estepona, while Marbella will also be a base for conference attendees.

Launching the event on November 17, the local Councillor for Sports, Manuel Cardeña, highlighted the importance of hosting the conference “The conference taking place in Marbella places us at the vanguard of a crucial change in the industry”, he added “more and more golf courses here are using recycled water to irrigate their greens.

The President of the National Association of Greenkeepers, Íñigo Soto, explained “This conference is a crucial pillar of the industry. Green management is central to the sustainability of the industry, the conference will cover how we can keep greens in perfect condition while reducing water usage”.