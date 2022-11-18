News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 18 November 2022 • 17:39

CALAR ALTO: Astronomy observatory usually sees Almeria province’s first snow Photo credit: IsaParra1992

First snow AFTER a mild autumn with little rain and higher-than-average temperatures, winter has arrived with snow on the Sierra de Los Filabres, which is 2,168 above sea level. The Calar Alto astronomy observatory there registered zero degrees at midday on November 18 and its domes were covered in snow.

Christmas cheer ALMERIA province’s 110,000 pensioners’ Christmas bonus arrives early this year. As in July, they receive an extra month’s state pension in December but instead of waiting until the first of the month, this and their normal payment, will arrive on November 24 and 25, depending on the bank.

Kitchen aid ALMERIA featured in the November 14 episode of Celebrity MasterChef in the shape of a pestle and mortar made from Macael marble. This was used by Patricia Conde, Maria Escote and Nico Abad as they tried to follow chef Nandu Jubany’s step-by-step video demonstrating how to roast pigeon.

Safe jobs Between January and the end of October, 133,633 Almeria province residents were employed on permanent contracts, compared with 27,768 during the same period in 2021, announced the central government’s sub-delegate to Almeria, Jose Maria Martin. Only 58 remain on ERTE furlough, instead of almost 38,000 during the pandemic.

Fire hazard TWO people were admitted to Torrecardenas hospital with serious burns after fire broke out in their apartment in Almeria City’s Calle Campanillas on November 15. Passers-by alerted the Emergency Services on spotting the flames and smoke which, investigators discovered later, originated in the batteries of two electric scooters.

