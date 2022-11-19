Artichokes are the star turn of Vega Baja (Alicante) agriculture industry

By Linda Hall • 19 November 2022 • 17:15
ANNUAL EVENT: Members of the Vega Baja Artichoke Association prepare for ceremonious cutting of the first of the crop
Photo credit: Alcachofa Vega Baja
Usually it is held in one of the area’s artichoke-producing towns, but this year will take place at the Agrifoods Technology department at the Higher Polytechnic School of Orihuela (EPSO).
The EPSO is part of Miguel Hernandez University and its rector, Juanjo Ruiz, has been chosen to cut the first artichoke on November 25.
“When Ricardo Abadia, EPSO’s director, suggested holding the event at the Desamparados campus, we felt it would be perfect,” said the Vega Baja Artichoke Association’s president, Antonio Angel Hurtado.
“EPSO, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, is emblematic, both for the area and for the agrifoods sector,” he said.
“Holding one of our season’s most important occasions at the EPSO is the best way of recognising its importance for our sector,” Hurtado added.
“Not only does the school educate great professionals, but it is also a centre for innovation and investigation which is a point of reference for agricultural companies.”
EPSO was founded in September 1972, ready for the expansion of Vega Baja agriculture made possible by irrigation water brought to the area via the Tajo-Segura pipeline which was inaugurated in 1979.
Linda Hall
Then get in touch at [email protected]
