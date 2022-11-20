Want to know about the Best Cryptos for potential 100x gains? Check out Solana, Dogeliens, and Algorand

By EWN • 20 November 2022 • 12:01

Getting the best deals in the crypto market is many crypto enthusiasts’ top priority. Deciding which ones will offer the best returns isn’t easy. This editorial piece will examine the three cryptocurrencies mentioned in the title, explaining why they could offer 100x gains during Q4 of 2022.

Solana (SOL) and Algorand (ALGO) are two cryptocurrencies that have dominated the market thus far. While they have offered explosive returns in the past, they also host expansive platforms that allow users to get the most out of their crypto journey. Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new cryptocurrency in its presale stages, attracting attention for its innovative features. Let’s begin by looking at Dogeliens.

Charities, NFTs, and Education – Dogeliens

Dogeliens has caused quite a stir during the inception of the platform. The new meme token has shown its commitment to contributing to the NFT sector while educating underprivileged areas around the globe.

Dogeliens will hold a charity wallet. 3% of each transaction fee on the platform will go directly to the charity wallet, with Dogeliens community members deciding which charities receive the funds at the end of each month. While working closely with charities, Dogeliens will also produce free educational resources for those who want to better their understanding of blockchain technology.

Additionally, Dogeliens will host an NFT collection containing 10,000 unique NFTs. Those who hold Dogeliens NFTs will unlock exclusive benefits and incentives on the Dogeliens platform. However, if you simply hold the DOGET token, you can contribute to the development of the Dogeliens platform!

Is now the time to buy Solana?

Solana has grabbed headlines over the past week for all the wrong reasons. The crypto giant saw one of the most violent market trends, reducing its market capitalisation by 53.52% in seven days. However, does this trend present the best opportunity to buy Solana for a low price before it potentially explodes?

All signs point to yes as Solana appears to have started its road to recovery. The blockchain giant has increased its market capitalisation by 4.81% in the past twenty-four hours at the time of writing. Now could be the best time to purchase Solana as it could potentially see a price rally through Q4.

While Solana could offer explosive returns for its holders, the crypto giant is also capable of scaling infinitely, processing up to 50,000 transactions per second at its peak performance. If the blockchain maintains this immense performance, it could rival slow blockchains like Bitcoin (BTC) in the future.

The Official Sponsor of the World Cup – Algorand

Algorand is a sustainable blockchain using the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm. The crypto giant can finalise transactions immediately, allowing it to scale effectively for its users.

Algorand has the potential to skyrocket in the coming month. The blockchain platform is one of the official sponsors of the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022. Over half of the global population watched the World Cup in Russia in 2018, and a similar figure is expected for this World Cup.

If over half of the global population watches this colossal event, Algorand could experience increased traction on the platform, potentially resulting in a price rally. Algorand has increased its market capitalisation by 10.62% in the past twenty-four hours at the time of writing. Is the price rally underway?

To Summarise

Solana and Algorand are undoubtedly two cryptocurrencies to watch through Q4. The vibrant platforms have offered explosive returns in the past and could replicate the same during the Autumn period.

However, Dogeliens is also a cryptocurrency you should keep on your radar. The new meme token is garnering a lot of attention as it looks to dominate the NFT sector while working closely with charitable organisations. Each of these cryptocurrencies has the potential to offer 100x gains during Q4.

For more information on Dogeliens (DOGET), please visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io/

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido