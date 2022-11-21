‘Shameful’: World Cup fans criticise Harry Kane’s armband amid OneLove U-turn

By Vickie Scullard • 21 November 2022 • 14:59

Harry Kane playing for England. Credit: ph.FAB/Shutterstock.com.

World Cup fans have criticised Harry Kane for his choice of armband after his OneLove U-turn.

The England captain initially said he would wear the colourful OneLove armband, which is a show of solidarity to marginalised groups, including the LGBT+ community, as a stand against host nation Qatar’s record on human rights.

But in the eleventh hour, Kane decided against wearing it, along with Wales captain Gareth Bale and several other teams after Fifa threatened to impose sanctions on players.

The international governing body of association football threatened that captains could face an instant yellow card if they donned the bands, which are an expression of solidarity with marginalised people, including the LGBT+ community.

Instead of the OneLove band, Kane decided instead to wear a black band with a yellow heart that said ‘no discrimination’ – a move that has annoyed many fans, some of whom call his decision “shameful”.

A blood-stained campaign gets underway for the three lions. A shameful back-down from The FA and 'captain' Harry Kane on the #OneLove armband. The moral vacuum of this tournament continues to suck out any footballing excitement. #ENGIRN — Poetic Peter Drury (@PoeticPeter) November 21, 2022

One said on Twitter: “A blood-stained campaign gets underway for the three lions. A shameful back-down from The FA and ‘captain’ Harry Kane on the #OneLove armband.

“The moral vacuum of this tournament continues to suck out any footballing excitement.”

Iranian players don’t sing national anthem and risk imprisonment or death. England @fa and @HKane won’t wear an armband in case he gets booked. You’re all words & no action, a pitiful disgrace. #hkane you failed miserably and embarrassment, deserve the criticism coming your way — Mike McLean (@MikeMclean_) November 21, 2022

A second slammed: “Iranian players don’t sing the national anthem and risk imprisonment or death. England @fa and @HKane won’t wear an armband in case he gets booked.

“You’re all words & no action, a pitiful disgrace. #hkane you failed miserably and embarrassment, deserve the criticism coming your way.”

Disappointing backdown from @TheFA and #HarryKane. If he’d worn the #OneLove #armband and got booked as a consequence, THAT would have got worldwide attention and criticism for FIFA and the bigots of Qatar. #FIFAWorldCup #QatarWorldCup2022 — Emma Poulton (@DrPoults) November 21, 2022

Another fan said that wearing the One Love armband would have been the perfect way to get worldwide attention on the issue.

“Disappointing backdown from @TheFA and #HarryKane,” they tweeted.

“If he’d worn the #OneLove #armband and got booked as a consequence, THAT would have got worldwide attention and criticism for FIFA and the bigots of Qatar. #FIFAWorldCup #QatarWorldCup2022.”

@HKane made such a big deal about the human rights issues and wearing the armband but didn’t because of the threat of a yellow card. Well that’s kinda pathetic… #WorstWorldCupEver — Logan Allen (@LoganxAllen) November 21, 2022

Another wrote: “Harry Kane made such a big deal about the human rights issues and wearing the armband but didn’t because of the threat of a yellow card. Well, that’s kinda pathetic… #WorstWorldCupEver.”

A third posted, along with the new armband: “So it looks like Harry #Kane backed down he wasnt willing to risk it all for the transgender community and has worn this armband instead. #QatarWorldCup2022.”

Another simply said: “Bottled it.”

So it looks like Harry #Kane backed down he wasnt willing to risk it all for the transgender community and has worn this armband instead. #QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/F7R7yQLTpb — Tauqir Tox Sharif (@toxaidworker) November 21, 2022

A joint statement from the Football Associations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, and Switzerland said: “FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play.

“As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games.”