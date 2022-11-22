Bronchiolitis hospitalisations for children under 4 years old quadruple in Spain

By Vickie Scullard • 22 November 2022 • 17:31

Bronchiolitis hospitalisations quadruple in children under 4 years in Spain. Credit: komokvm/Shutterstock.com.

Bronchiolitis hospitalisations for children under four years old have quadrupled in Spain.

Bronchiolitis is a common lung infection in young children and infants, which causes inflammation and congestion in the small airways (bronchioles) of the lung.

The higher infection rate for bronchiolitis associated with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children aged between 0 and 4 years old is believed to partly be linked to lower immunisation due to the lack of circulation of the virus for two years.

According to data from the Epidemiological Surveillance Network of the Carlos III Health Institute, November 7 to 13 saw the highest incidence rates of respiratory infections associated with RSV in hospitals occurring in children from 0 to 4 years, reports El Correo.

They report 79.4 cases per 100,000, while a month earlier, from October 7 to 23, the incidence rate in this age group was 19.5 cases per 100,000.

The latest data from the surveillance network shows the presence of bronchiolitis associated with RSV has shot up, with 945.7 cases per 100,000 children from 0 to 14 years of age, followed by those aged between 5 and 14, with 195 cases per 100,000.

Also in Primary Care, there has been growth compared to the data from a month ago – in the week of October 7 to 23 the incidence rate of RSV in children from 0 to 4 years old was 311.6 cases per 100,000, the largest of all age groups.

The Spanish Society of Pediatric Emergencies (SEUP) is said to be concerned about the high rates of the disease in minors, especially due to the lack of data surrounding whether the severity of the disease will be greater than in previous seasons.

As it stands, 40 per cent more patients are being treated than in 2019.

The high level of incidence in hospitals has led to the saturation of pediatric emergency hospitals due to these respiratory infections, according to this medical society.

